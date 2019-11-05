Prince Harry's Sweet Welcome Message at Botswana Charity Was Just Revealed

He’s known as Prince Harry or the Duke of Sussex — or even the affectionate “H” by his wife, Meghan Markle.

But to some young people meeting him in Africa recently, Harry was addressed by another title: Archie’s dad.

“Welcome Archie’s Father” was the warm message heralding Harry’s arrival at a special stop on his recent tour of four southern African countries. It was written on a board at a center in Botswana for his charity Sentebale in September, and now a video of the visit has been posted on the charity’s website.

Harry, 35, set up Sentebale more than a decade ago with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho as a way of tackling the HIV and AIDS crisis among young people in that country. It expanded into Botswana in 2016.

On his visit to Kasane, Botswana, on September 26, Harry met with the charity’s Let Youth Lead advocates and was updated on progress made since some of the young people held a roundtable discussion with the prince at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine in London in 2017. The charity has also been using radio to spread the message of beating the stigma surrounding HIV.

Image zoom Prince Harry visits the Kasane Health Post, run by the Sentebale charity in Botswana, on September 26, 2019. Shutterstock

Image zoom Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Sentebale holds camps and clubs for children and young people who are coming to terms with living with HIV, helping them keep an adherence to medication and build their self-esteem and confidence. “Comparing the level of confidence of campers on day one of camp to day four, you can see the change in confidence as they start to believe in themselves,” said Sentebale’s Katlego Moara.

Chief executive Richard Miller said Harry’s September visit provided “a real boost to our efforts and gives us confidence and energy to go forward.”