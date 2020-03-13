Prince Harry's Next Planned Outing in the U.K. Delayed as London Marathon Postponed Until October

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Another popular sporting event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The London Marathon will not take place on April 26 as planned. It has now been postponed until Oct. 4, according to the BBC. As patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust, Prince Harry was due to attend, as he has in years past.

This marks the first time the marathon has been postponed since it was first established in 1981.

“The world is in an unprecedented situation, grappling with a global pandemic of COVID-19, and public health is everyone’s priority,” event director Hugh Brasher said in a statement released on Friday.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Stuns in Red with Prince Harry in His Military Finest for Music Festival Ahead of Royal Exit

Image zoom Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Image zoom Prince Harry at the 2019 London Marathon Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Runners who had a place in the marathon will still be able to use their place for the rescheduled event in the fall without any additional costs. However, runners who choose not to partake or will be unable to take their place can receive full refunds.

The London Marathon was one of the upcoming events Harry, 35, was planning on attending after officially stepping back as senior members of the royal family on March 31. He is also expected at the Invictus Games, his Paralympic-style competition for wounded veterans and service personnel, in The Netherlands this May.

Image zoom Prince Harry at the 2019 London Marathon Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Last year, while his wife Meghan Markle was pregnant with their now 10-month-old son Archie, Harry cheered on runners at the marathon. During his visit, he met with volunteers, watched some of the runners and presented medals to the London Marathon and Wheelchair winners, including the World Para Athletics World Championship Marathon.

Photos from the special outing were also shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account that day, with Harry smiling brightly in many images.

“Today, The Duke of Sussex, Patron of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, attended the 2019 @LondonMarathon where he cheered on runners, thanked volunteers for their selfless support, and congratulated the winners,” the caption read.

RELATED: Prince Harry Steps Out for Solo Appearance During Last Round of Royal Engagements

Image zoom Prince Harry Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“The Duke has been Patron of the Trust since 2012 because he believes that mental fitness is absolutely crucial to our wellbeing. These runners not only set a goal for themselves personally and emotionally, but the majority of runners choose to raise money for charity,” the caption continued. “It’s the perfect fusion of doing something good for yourself while doing good for others.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The London Marathon joins the slew of sporting events that have been canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, all football leagues, including the Premier League has been suspended until April 3, while golf’s PGA Tour canceled all events until April 16, including the Player’s Championship which commenced only yesterday.

As of Friday, the United Kingdom have reported a total of 798 confirmed cases and 10 deaths so far, according to the BBC.

The World Health Organization officially declared the virus a global pandemic on Wednesday.