Prince Harry's Memoir to Be Released in January: Report

Prince Harry's memoir is slated to be released in the new year, according to a new report.

The long-awaited memoir from the Duke of Sussex, 38, will be released on Jan. 10, 2023, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing industry executives. Its publication will come about 18 months after Penguin Random House announced the partnership in July 2021.

The publishing house did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A representative for the Duke of Sussex declined to comment.

The book's release date was reportedly bumped from later this year into next following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

The sweeping text is expected to cover everything from Harry's childhood in the public eye to his military duty in Afghanistan and becoming a husband to Meghan Markle and father to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the prince previously in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," Harry added.

The publisher further teased the text as an "intimate" and "heartfelt" look into the "experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."

Proceeds from the book and audiobook (title unannounced) are expected to be donated to charity.

During a surprise appearance at an August 2021 polo match benefiting Sentebale in Aspen, Colorado, the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he has committed $1.5 million of the proceeds from his forthcoming memoir to the charity.

"This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations, and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it," Harry said at the time.

While Prince Harry did not have to ask his grandmother the Queen for permission to write his memoir, he did give the royal family a heads-up.

Harry spoke privately with the royal family regarding the book's publication, a spokesperson told PEOPLE last year. The spokesperson added that Harry would not be expected to obtain permission from Buckingham Palace for the project.

He won't be the first member of the royal family to put pen to paper to share his story. Edward, Duke of Windsor — Queen Elizabeth's uncle coronated as King Edward VIII before abdicating the throne in 1936 in order to marry American Wallis Simpson — produced a ghost-written biography titled A King's Story: The Memoirs of the Duke of Windsor in 1951.

The memoir recalled his royal upbringing and schooling, leading up to falling in love with the American divorcée and ultimately giving up the position as monarch.