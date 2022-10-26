Prince Harry's Memoir to Be Released in January: Report

The Duke of Sussex's sweeping memoir was originally planned to be published this year

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 26, 2022 05:40 PM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it is transported on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to The Palace of Westminster ahead of her Lying-in-State on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Harry's memoir is slated to be released in the new year, according to a new report.

The long-awaited memoir from the Duke of Sussex, 38, will be released on Jan. 10, 2023, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing industry executives. Its publication will come about 18 months after Penguin Random House announced the partnership in July 2021.

The publishing house did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A representative for the Duke of Sussex declined to comment.

The book's release date was reportedly bumped from later this year into next following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

The sweeping text is expected to cover everything from Harry's childhood in the public eye to his military duty in Afghanistan and becoming a husband to Meghan Markle and father to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Michael M. Santiago/Getty

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the prince previously in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," Harry added.

The publisher further teased the text as an "intimate" and "heartfelt" look into the "experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."

Proceeds from the book and audiobook (title unannounced) are expected to be donated to charity.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex
Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

During a surprise appearance at an August 2021 polo match benefiting Sentebale in Aspen, Colorado, the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he has committed $1.5 million of the proceeds from his forthcoming memoir to the charity.

"This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations, and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it," Harry said at the time.

While Prince Harry did not have to ask his grandmother the Queen for permission to write his memoir, he did give the royal family a heads-up.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Harry spoke privately with the royal family regarding the book's publication, a spokesperson told PEOPLE last year. The spokesperson added that Harry would not be expected to obtain permission from Buckingham Palace for the project.

Duke of Windsor
Edward, Duke of Windsor. Erika Stone/Getty Images

He won't be the first member of the royal family to put pen to paper to share his story. Edward, Duke of Windsor — Queen Elizabeth's uncle coronated as King Edward VIII before abdicating the throne in 1936 in order to marry American Wallis Simpson — produced a ghost-written biography titled A King's Story: The Memoirs of the Duke of Windsor in 1951.

The memoir recalled his royal upbringing and schooling, leading up to falling in love with the American divorcée and ultimately giving up the position as monarch.

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the swimming competition during day four of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 19, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Everything to Know About Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir: 'I'm Writing This Not as the Prince'
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Told the Palace About His Memoir — but Would Not Have Expected to Need Permission
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex
Before Harry's Royal Memoir, Learn Whose Palace Tell-All Spilled the Earl Grey Tea First
VE Day celebrations in London at the end of the Second World War. King George VI waves to the crowd from the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the celebrations, accomapnied by Princess Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. 8th May 1945.
See the Rarely-Published Picture of the Late Queen Elizabeth with Her Parents and Sister
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla Displays Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Clarence House
Prince Harry. Inspirational WellChild Award winners join Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex on Video Call. WellChid
Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie and Lilibet During Emotional Video Call
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock (13401795ar) Britain's King Charles III, from bottom left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London . The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year Royals Funeral, London, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
Funeral Guest Reveals Prince Harry's Sweet Gesture to Make Meghan Markle 'Comfortable' at Service
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children
Prince Harry
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry See the Royal Family During Their U.K. Visit Next Month?
committal service for Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, England
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to Wedding Venue for Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
Why There Have Been Arguments Over Titles for Archie and Lilibet Behind the Scenes
Queen Elizabeth Sporting the Crown Through the Years
Where Are Royal Family Members Buried? All About Queen Elizabeth and Others' Final Resting Places
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Didn't Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Peter Phillips arrive in the Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to California Following Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Have Royal Titles Now That Their Grandfather Is King?
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace