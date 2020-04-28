Prince Harry and Thomas the Tank Engine go way back!

The Duke of Sussex recorded a special introduction for an episode of the popular children's show Thomas & Friends in honor of the 75th anniversary of the book series. Prince Harry, 35, said he has "fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends" — and there's photographic evidence of his love for the beloved character.

When Harry headed for his first day at Mrs. Mynors' nursery school in London in Sept. 1987, he carried a bag featuring Thomas the Tank Engine. The little royal wore the school's blue uniform and looked confident with his schoolbag tucked under his arm for his big day, for which he was accompanied by mom Princess Diana, dad Prince Charles and big brother Prince William.

He even showed off a pair of homemade binoculars as he headed home with his bag slung over his shoulder!

Now, more than 30 years later, Prince Harry is paying homage to Thomas. In the clip of his TV special, Prince Harry sits in a chair at Buckingham Palace to introduce the new episode called Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine, which features his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his father, Prince Charles, as a young boy. In the story, Thomas travels to London for the first time to take Sir Topham Hatt, one of the show's main characters, to Buckingham Palace to receive a special honor.

Harry said in a statement, "Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years – entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters."

"I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures," he added. "I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode. I wish Thomas & Friends a very happy anniversary."

Harry's short video was made in January before he left the U.K. for Canada and then Los Angeles with wife Meghan Markle, 38, and son Archie, who turns 1 in May.

Thomas the Tank Engine began his literary journey 75 years ago when he was invented by Rev. Wilbert Awdry, as a comforting story for his son, Christopher, who was in bed with measles.

The 75th anniversary special of Thomas & Friends will air on Netflix on May 1, and then on Channel Five's Milkshake in the U.K. on May 2.