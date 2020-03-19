Prince Harry Speaks Out in Personal Video After His Invictus Games Are Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Prince Harry‘s Invictus Games won’t go on as planned.

His Paralympic-style competition for wounded veterans and service men and women was set for May in The Hague, The Netherlands. However, the event has been postponed until May or June 2021 due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for all of us to have to make,” Prince Harry, 35, said in a personal video. “And I’m so grateful for everybody that’s worked so hard over the past couple of weeks to try to find any alternative to try and carry on these Games in a different way — in a safe way.”

The dad to 10-month-old son Archie added, “But this decision was the most sensible and the safest option for all of you — for your families and everybody else — involved in these Games.”

Harry continued that he knew how “disappointed” the athletes would be but encouraged them to stay focused.

“The good thing is you’ll have an extra 12 or so months to be even fitter — to get even fitter than you already are. To be at your absolute top mental and physical fitness,” he said with a smile. “In that sense, I’m really excited about the Games next year.”

The @WeAreInvictus patron, the #DukeofSussex, has released a video message to the #InvictusGames competitors recognising their disappointment at the news, but that it's the best outcome for their safety and recovery. #CoronavirusUpdate #IG2020 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SLbT7QOl7D — Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) March 19, 2020

“We know that not holding the Invictus Games this May will be disappointing news to the whole Invictus Family, and to all of those involved in the planning and delivery of the Games,” the Invictus Games Foundation said in a statement. “We are very appreciative of the continued support of those who have been and continue to be involved in the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, and we remain committed to the recovery of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women.”

“The current situation is complex and evolving rapidly,” they added. “Work is now being undertaken with the teams, partners, and suppliers with a view to delivering a successful Invictus Games in 2021.”