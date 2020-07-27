Prince Harry's 2020 Invictus Games Gets New Date After Decision to Cancel Due to Coronavirus

The Paralympic-style Invictus Games had been set for The Hague in the Netherlands this spring

Prince Harry is celebrating some good news.

After the prince's annual Invictus Games event was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a new date has now been announced.

The Paralympic-style games, which support wounded, injured and sick armed forces personnel, serving or veteran, was started by Harry started in 2014. It had been set to take place in May at The Hague in the Netherlands. Now, it has been announced that they will take place in the same location next year — between May 29 and June 5, 2021.

They will be the fifth Invictus Games in the series that began in London in 2014.

In a statement, the Invictus Games Foundation said that the games "are an important step towards recovery for all participants. Our plans will always put the safety and welfare of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women and their friends and family first."

They are mindful of the current circumstances around coronavirus guidance and social distancing measures while they plan next year's event.

Mart de Kruif, Chairman of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, said in a statement, “The Coronavirus, and its effects, influences every public mass event. We will organise the Invictus Games safely, for the competitors, their loved ones and spectators, but we will work within the current COVID-19 measures. We still strive to deliver a safe, surprising and impactful Games.”

Benito Versluijs, who was set to be a competitor of the Dutch Invictus Games Team, added, "All the hard work and the efforts of the organisation and the Dutch delegation are still valuable and a good basis to work on an even more beautiful event in 2021. Together with my teammates, friends and family we will celebrate our invincibility and show the Invictus Spirit. With a date to focus on, I can set my new goals and work towards May 2021."

In February, Jon Bon Jovi joined Harry in London as the singer led a special recording of an Invictus Games song to promote the event.

In a webinar discussion in May, Harry added his voice of support for those who had been hoping to take part in the games in the spring this year.

"We're obviously not in The Hague, but I'm so pleased we have been able to organize this virtual gathering when the Games would have taken place themselves," Harry said in the video message.

"This conversation is all about sharing the Invictus spirit, and it is even more relevant now as we are having to address new challenges and adapt our lives," he said, referring to the pandemic. "I hope that all the nations, competitors and family and friends are coping well to support each other during this time, and I know you'll be showing that resilience that is so central to the Invictus community."