Prince Harry’s Favorite Emoji Revealed — and How He Used It to Charm Meghan Markle!

Prince Harry's unexpected texting style charmed Meghan Markle from the start!

After the prince left his blind date with Meghan in the summer of 2016, he knew he had met his match.

“Wow,” [Harry] later confessed to a friend, according to the best-selling book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. “The most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life.”

At the evening meetup with pals at London’s Soho House, Meghan and Harry were “in their own little world,” a source says in the book by veteran royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Later that night, Harry wasted no time in texting Meghan, who was back in her hotel room.

“His messages were often short and full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face,” write the authors. “For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince.”

Image zoom The ghost emoji istockphoto/getty

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Phil Noble/Getty

Added a friend of Meghan's, “He definitely didn’t hide the fact that he was keen. He wanted her to know he was very interested.”

And the feeling was mutual. The next night, they met up again — this time, just the two of them.

“It was as if Harry was in a trance,” another friend said.

Just six weeks after their first date, Harry whisked Meghan away to his favorite destination — Africa, where they enjoyed a five-day escape away from the spotlight.

Image zoom PA

Harry opened up about their first trip together during the couple’s engagement interview in 2017.

"I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana," he said. "And we camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. We were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other.”

Finding Freedom, which features exclusive interviews with the couple's friends, is excerpted in this week's PEOPLE cover story.