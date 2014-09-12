Happy 30th Birthday, Prince Harry! The Royals Celebrate with Their Younger Selves

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
The world may be obsessing over a different royal baby no. 2, but Prince Harry is still up to big things.
Prince William’s kid brother is turning 30 on Monday, and he is making it look oh-so-easy.
To celebrate Harry’s milestone, we took a trip back in time to see what the rest of the royal family looked like in their younger years (spoiler alert: everyone’s adorable).
So before you “pull a Harry” and head off to your next polo match or Vegas party, or, you know, Antarctica, see what Prince George’s awesome uncle and the rest of the crew looked like back in the day.
Prince Harry: Here’s a smile that only gets sweeter with time
Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
Prince William: A proper gentleman before he even hit the age of 10
Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty and Rex USA
Duchess Kate: Runway model turned model princess and mom
Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
Queen Elizabeth II: Hats come and go, but class is always in style
Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
Prince Charles: For the royal family, deep thinking starts at an early age
Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
