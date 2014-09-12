Happy 30th Birthday, Prince Harry! The Royals Celebrate with Their Younger Selves

The world may be obsessing over a different royal baby no. 2, but Prince Harry is still up to big things.

Prince William’s kid brother is turning 30 on Monday, and he is making it look oh-so-easy.

To celebrate Harry’s milestone, we took a trip back in time to see what the rest of the royal family looked like in their younger years (spoiler alert: everyone’s adorable).

So before you “pull a Harry” and head off to your next polo match or Vegas party, or, you know, Antarctica, see what Prince George’s awesome uncle and the rest of the crew looked like back in the day.

Prince Harry: Here’s a smile that only gets sweeter with time

Prince Harry in 1987 and 2014 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty

Prince William: A proper gentleman before he even hit the age of 10

Prince William in 1990 and 2014 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty and Rex USA

Duchess Kate: Runway model turned model princess and mom

Kate Middleton in 2002 and 2014 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty

Queen Elizabeth II: Hats come and go, but class is always in style

Queen Elizabeth II in 1942 and 2014 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty

Prince Charles: For the royal family, deep thinking starts at an early age

Prince Charles in 1954 and 2014 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty

RELATED: How to Make 30 as Cool as Prince Harry Does

[IMAGE” “” “” “0” ]