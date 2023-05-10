Prince Harry Would Have 'Personally Regretted' Missing Coronation, King's Former Press Secretary Says

The Duke of Sussex made a quick trip to the United Kingdom for the crowning ceremony — and "delighted" his dad by being present

By Simon Perry
Published on May 10, 2023 09:00 AM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry. Photo: Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After great speculation, Prince Harry supported King Charles on coronation day.

Though the Duke of Sussex, 38, kept a low profile at London's Westminster Abbey during the crowning ceremony Saturday, one fellow guest says what matters is that he was present.

"I am delighted that Prince Harry was there," says Colleen Harris, a former press secretary to the King and his sons, in this week's PEOPLE cover story. "He would have personally regretted it if he wasn't there to support his father. Speaking as a mother, [I believe] it was the right thing . . . and the King [was] delighted."

The Duke of Sussex sat in the third row during the service, which saw his brother Prince William — as the Prince of Wales and heir to the throne — kneel before their father, kiss his cheek and swear allegiance. Meanwhile, Prince Harry watched from his spot behind working royals and near his cousins and Prince Andrew, who was relieved of his duties following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Prince ANdrew, Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L-R 2nd row) James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, (1st row) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Although the Duke of Sussex smiled and chatted as he walked into Westminster Abbey with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice along with their husbands, he was never seen interacting with his brother or father. He headed to the airport shortly after the coronation, returning home to California to rejoin wife Meghan Markle, daughter Princess Lilibet, 23 months, and son Prince Archie, who turned 4 the same day — and wasn't invited to join the family during the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance that followed the service.

Buckingham Palace announced in April that Prince Harry would attend his father's crowning ceremony while Meghan, 41, stayed in California with their two children.

A source close to the royal household told PEOPLE ahead of the coronation of Harry's decision to attend the historic event, "He will look back on it and think it is better to come and play his part and say, 'I saw my father crowned.' And tell his children about it."

King Charles III arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Given the long road to the throne and family strain around Spare, Prince Harry's tell-all memoir released in January, few would have faulted King Charles, 74, for relishing his long-awaited (and literal) crowning moment. But the King set a tone of somber responsibility with his first ceremonial words: "I come here to serve, not to be served."

With the ceremony successfully behind him, the monarch can once again turn his focus to setting the course of his reign and bringing unity to the U.K. at a time when anti-crown sentiment is on the rise. (A recent poll found that only 58 percent of Britons want to keep the monarchy, and dozens of protesters were arrested on the day of the ceremony.) Those who know him, however, say he's uniquely suited for the challenge.

"He's known his country, and indeed the world, better than any previous monarch, because he's traveled . . . far and wide," Paddy Harverson, Charles's former communications secretary, tells PEOPLE. "He has built up a huge amount of knowledge, experience, wisdom and connections, and he will bring all of that to the job."

King charles coronation PEOPLE cover

The long wait, now over, has better prepared him, agrees King Charles' biographer Sally Bedell Smith.

"If he'd come to the throne 20 years ago, maybe he would have been more impatient or . . . felt more hindered than he does now," she says. "Now, because he has such an extraordinary legacy, [he can focus on] binding people together . . . and finding common ground."

Related Articles
Queen Rania, King Charles
Queen Rania of Jordan Reflects on Coronation: 'King Charles Put His Own Stamp on Events' (Exclusive)
King Charles III waves from The Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III
Coronation March Composer Says King Charles' Crowning Ceremony Was 'Like a Movie' (Exclusive)
King charles coronation cover
How King Charles' 70-Year Wait Prepared Him for the Throne 'Better Than Any Previous Monarch'
King Charles, Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh Visits Windsor Castle for King Charles' Coronation – Watch!
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L), Britain's Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and their children Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (C) and Britain's Prince George of Wales (L) attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 202
Kate Middleton and Prince William Hosted a Post-Coronation Concert Party at Windsor Castle
king charles, queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Prince William Join King Charles and Queen Camilla for Coronation Group Portrait
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles' Coronation: Meet the 3 Women Who Made History at Westminster Abbey (Exclusive)
The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Official Coronation Portraits Revealed! See All 4 Regal Photos
CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Adorable New Video Shows Prince George and Princess Charlotte Behind-the-Scenes at the Coronation Concert
Friends reunited: Meghan Markle seen for the first time since the coronation
Meghan Markle Goes for a Hike with Friends in California After Prince Harry Attended Coronation Solo
Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Kate Middleton and Prince William Continue Coronation Weekend with Volunteering — and Bring the Kids!
Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince Louis Makes His First Official Royal Engagement to Cap Off Coronation Celebrations
CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
See the Best Photos from King Charles' Coronation Concert
Sarah Ferguson (left) and Princess Beatrice (right) in the Royal Box during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday
Sarah Ferguson Sits With Ex-Husband Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert After Missing Crowning Ceremony
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks on stage inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert, in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. - For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world. The event will be attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William Makes the Ultimate Dad Joke While Praising 'Pa' King Charles at Coronation Concert
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images); CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Did King Charles Toast to Grandson Prince Archie's 4th Birthday After the Coronation?