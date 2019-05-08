See How Baby Sussex's Debut Compares to When Princess Diana Introduced Prince Harry to the World

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially parents – but how did Harry’s own debut compare to his son’s introduction?

On September 15, 1984, Princess Diana and Prince Charles introduced Harry to the world. Diana delivered both of her boys in the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, and the newborn heirs made their public debuts on the hospital steps – just like Kate Middleton and Prince William did with all three of their children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 1.

Diana showed off her second son while wearing a long red jacket and dress featuring a white Peter Pan collar. Baby Harry was wrapped in a white blanket – and it was nearly impossible to catch a glimpse of his face!

For Harry’s debut, Diana held her newborn in her arms while Charles stood beside her, but for Baby Sussex’s debut, new dad Harry held his son instead of Meghan.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Sussex; Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Prince Harry Press Association via AP; John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty

Meghan and Harry also had their baby wrapped in a blanket by G.H Hurt & Son, the same brand used by Kate for all three of her babies.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana introduce Prince Harry Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Princess Diana with Prince Harry JOHN SHELLEY./REX/Shutterstock

Princess Diana with Prince Harry Bettmann/Getty

And just as William did with his two eldest children, Charles brought a young William into the hospital to meet his little brother for the first time.

Prince William and Prince Charles Tim Graham/Getty

Meghan and Harry debuted their son at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where they had their royal wedding reception!) on Wednesday, two days after welcoming the new addition to the royal family.

Wearing a white sleeveless dress by Grace Wales Bonner and delicate (and meaningful!) Jennifer Meyer necklace, Meghan was glowing as she stood beside Harry, who held their newborn son in his arms.

The couple opened up about their first days of parenthood.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Sussex Press Association via AP

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Sussex Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan said.

She went on to say that Baby Sussex “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.”

Harry then added, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan said. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

Baby Sussex Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

The new royal parents welcomed their son in the early morning on May 6. The couple decided to keep many of the details around the arrival of their baby private, but they announced that they’d be sharing more in the forthcoming days.

Harry shared his baby joy hours after the birth on Monday, telling reporters: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”