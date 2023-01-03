Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Doesn't See Himself Returning to Working Royal Role

Prince Harry told Anderson Cooper that he doesn't see himself ever returning to his former role within the royal family.

In a new trailer released ahead of the Duke of Sussex's upcoming 60 Minutes interview with the CNN anchor, Harry, 38, quickly shot down the idea when Cooper asked him the question.

"Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" Cooper, 55, asked Harry in a clip shared on Twitter by 60 Minutes on Monday.

"No," Prince Harry replied. The footage continued to roll of Harry's talk with the 18-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, as a voiceover said the "revealing" special will air Sunday on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Prince Harry's upcoming conversation with Cooper will be his first U.S. television interview to discuss Spare, his highly anticipated memoir out Jan. 10. Harry's interview with the Anderson Cooper 360 host is one of two he sat for to promote the book, which publisher Penguin Random House previously said would be a reflection on grief, love and healing.

For Spare's U.K. promotion, the Duke of Sussex gave an interview to Tom Bradby of ITV, who previously spoke with Harry and Meghan Markle for the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey in 2019.

ITV and CBS both announced their upcoming interviews with Prince Harry on Monday, sharing snippets of the sit-downs to social media. The footage released shows Harry discussing his and Meghan's decision to step back as senior working royals, why he believes "silence is betrayal" and his thoughts on reconciliation with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

"It never needed to be this way," Harry told Bradby, 55, in an Instagram preview. The Duke of Sussex also touched on "the leaking and the planting" of stories in the British press before telling Bradby, "I want a family, not an institution."

At another point in the ITV interview, Prince Harry said, "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," and "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," although it's unclear whom he was referencing.

"I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," he added.

In a segment of his interview with 60 Minutes, Prince Harry expanded on the allegations of "leakings" in the media and how negative stories have affected him and Meghan. He also told Cooper why he's addressing these matters publicly.

"Every single time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry said. "You know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain' … it's just a motto and it doesn't really … hold."

"Through leaks, they will speak or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it they will say they reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment, but the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting," he continued. "So when we're being told for the last six years we can't put a statement out to protect you, but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

Spare hits shelves one month after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries Harry & Meghan hit Netflix. According to a press release from Penguin Random House, the memoir will recount his lifetime in the public eye.

The book jacket of Prince Harry 's memoir 'Spare'.

"SPARE takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror," the statement said. "As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on."

"For Harry, this is his story at last," it continued. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."