Special Shout-Out from Archie! Prince Harry Wishes England Rugby Team Good Luck in World Cup

Prince Harry and his baby boy are excited for the 2019 Rugby World Cup!

In a new video shared by England’s Rugby team on Sunday, the royal shares some uplifting words for the nation’s team, as they head to the World Cup in Japan, with a special message from baby Archie.

“Alright lads, just wanted to wish you the best of luck for the World Cup,” Harry said. “When I saw you at Pennyhill Park you were all so in sync and this is certainly the best-prepared team we’ve had for many years thanks to the time that you’ve spent together.”

“I hope Eddie is fitting in well,” he continued, referring to the team’s coach, Eddie Jones. “Hope the humidity is not too bad, but you’ve got the whole country behind you, everyone is so pumped for this. It is definitely our year.”

Harry added, “Make sure you bring it home. Most importantly, have fun, and also, Archie loves the shirt, so thank you, cheers!”

England’s team started off strong with a 35-3 win against Tonga on Sunday, and their next match will be against the United States on Sept. 26.

Known to be a big rugby fan, the Duke of Sussex, 35, was at the Rugby Football Union All Schools program at Lealands High School in Luton earlier this month, when he gave an update on his 4-month-old son.

“Prince Harry, how is everything going with Archie?” the royal was asked by one of the students during the visit, according to a video posted on a fan account.

“He’s really well, thank you,” Harry responded. “And he is getting so big.”

While it seems like Archie may share the same interests as his father already, Ellen DeGeneres revealed the little royal takes after his dad in the looks department as well.

“He looks like Harry — and he had more hair than I did at the time,” the talk show host shared during an episode earlier this month.

Harry can’t wait to share another one of his passions with his son. Archie is scheduled to join his dad and mom Meghan Markle in Cape Town, South Africa, during their upcoming tour.

Although there’s been no confirmation as of yet for when royal fans can expect to see their son, the tour begins on Sept. 23 and the couple’s first scheduled stop of the couple’s visit is to a township.

Meghan and Harry will leave little Archie — who was born on May 6 — with his nanny as they start the official first leg of the tour, which will also be Meghan’s first trip to South Africa.