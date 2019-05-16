Prince Harry Wins 'Substantial' Damages Over Aerial Photos Taken of His and Meghan Markle's Home

Prince Harry has won “substantial damages” from a news agency that has apologized for taking aerial photos of the country home he and Meghan Markle previously shared until their move to Windsor.

Buckingham Palace, where Harry and Meghan have their office, said in a short statement, that Harry “acknowledges and welcomes the formal apology from Splash News and Picture Agency as referenced in the Statement in Open Court today.”

The pictures were taken from a helicopter that hovered close to their former home in Oxfordshire in January and were published in The Times and elsewhere. The low-altitude shots were said to have looked “into the living area and dining area of the home and directly into the bedroom,” the High Court heard in London on Thursday.

In a statement, made in the court by Harry’s lawyers, it was said the home — their private country bolthole — “had been chosen by the Duke for himself and his wife given the high level of privacy it afforded given its position in a secluded area surrounded by private farmland away from any areas to which photographers have access.”

And it was said that the images “very seriously undermined the safety and security of The Duke and the home to the extent that they are no longer able to live at the property.”

The statement added, “Splash has agreed to pay a substantial sum in damages and legal costs, and has apologized to The Duke.”

The couple used the property on the Tew estate in Oxfordshire as a rural escape from their first marital home, Nottingham Cottage, the two-bedroom home at Kensington Palace.

The couple has since moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor — and they arrived there a few weeks before the birth of their son Archie on May 6.

Moving to Windsor “is a really healthy thing to do,” a longtime friend previously told PEOPLE, noting that the rigid constraints of Kensington Palace are not for all: “I presume it must be nice to get out and away. Without neighbors who are all either family or staff [at Kensington Palace], they will now have their own thing.”