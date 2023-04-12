Prince Harry to Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Without Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex is staying in California with her two children, where they'll celebrate Prince Archie's birthday during the coronation weekend

Published on April 12, 2023 10:01 AM
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III — but Meghan Markle will not be by his side.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday that the Duke of Sussex will be at the crowning ceremony of the King and Queen Camilla at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," they said in the statement.

Prince Harry, 38, wanted to be at the service to support his father at this important moment in his life, a friend tells PEOPLE.

Although there are three days of events surrounding the coronation, including a concert at Windsor Castle and a volunteer day, Harry is not expected to attend other outings aside from the crowning ceremony.

Meghan, 41, is staying in California with the couple's two children. May 6 is also Prince Archie's fourth birthday, and she will spend the weekend celebrating with him and his sister, 22-month-old Princess Lilibet, PEOPLE understands.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who relocated to California after stepping back as senior royals in 2020, were most recently with the rest of the royal family in the U.K. at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Harry also made a surprise visit to the U.K. last month, attending London's High Court for a legal case in which he and other prominent figures including Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law's ex-wife Sadie Frost are suing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail, for illegal information gathering.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

On March 5, The Sunday Times reported that Prince Harry and Meghan received an invitation to the coronation, though their decision on attending was not disclosed. In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple told the paper, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

In February, a source close to Harry and Meghan told PEOPLE that an invitation to the historic event had yet to be extended. However, a palace insider said that the couple would be invited to his father's coronation.

Commenting on the coronation in a January interview with ITV's Tom Bradby on his memoir Spare, Harry said, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

Following the fanfare around Prince Harry's book, King Charles was said to be eager for the situation "calm down" in time for his coronation.

A source close to the royal household told PEOPLE: "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose at the IGF Reception during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Getty

The confirmation of the couple's attendance at the historic event follows news that their daughter Princess Lilibet was recently christened in California. The statement was significant, as it marked the first time Prince Harry and Meghan referred to their children's royal titles. Their son is now similarly styled as Prince Archie of Sussex.

While confirming the news of Lilibet's christening, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE on March 8: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet was christened on Friday, March 3 by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, Prince Harry's father became King Charles — and as grandchildren of the monarch, Archie and Lili were afforded the titles of prince and princess. PEOPLE understands that the titles will be used in formal settings and not in everyday use.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Netflix; Misan Harriman

In March, a spokesperson for the couple's Archewell Foundation confirmed to PEOPLE that they have been asked to leave their U.K. home.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," the spokesperson said.

Royal historian Robert Lacey pointed out that despite tensions, the family has been able to unite before.

"There have been some very grave disagreements between them," Lacey recently told PEOPLE. "But the Platinum Jubilee and the funerals of the Queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause. And that is what the coronation will be all about."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Added royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, "The monarchy is bigger than a family argument."

