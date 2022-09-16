Prince Harry Will Now Wear Military Uniform for Queen's Vigil on Saturday 'at the King's Request'

PEOPLE has learned the decision was made without Prince Harry requesting a change

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 11:52 AM

For the first time in two and half years, Prince Harry will once again wear a military uniform.

In a change of plans as Queen Elizabeth's funeral processions continue, the Duke of Sussex, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday, will join other members of the royal family who hold military rank in wearing a military uniform at the next ceremonial event for the late monarch on Saturday.

The update comes "at the King's request," according to a palace source, and the decision was made without Prince Harry requesting a change, PEOPLE has learned. The Duke of Sussex was prepared to wear whatever was asked, PEOPLE understands, and his focus is on honoring his grandmother.

Now, Harry will wear traditional regalia for Saturday's solemn vigil at Westminster Hall in London. There, he and his brother Prince William will lead their charge of first cousins, briefly standing at opposite ends of their grandmother's coffin in the medieval hall.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex walk behind <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, England. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

According to the palace source, William, 40, will stand at the head of Her Majesty's coffin during the 15-minute watch, flanked by his first cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips. Zara and Peter, who do not hold royal titles, are the children of Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex walks behind <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin as it is transported on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to The Palace of Westminster ahead of her Lying-in-State on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The Duke of Sussex will stand at the foot of the coffin alongside first cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son. Their other cousins, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn — the children of Prince Edward, the Queen's youngest son — will stand at the middle of the coffin.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Lawrence, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, Mr Peter Phillips, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Chris Jackson/Getty

Earlier this week it was announced that Harry — who served two tours of Afghanistan during his 10-year career in the British Army — would not be in uniform during the mourning period as he is no longer a senior working royal. The rule has been temporarily relaxed by his father, King Charles III.

On Wednesday, Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew both wore morning suits during the ceremonial procession of the late Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Kate Green/Getty

The two men did pin military medals on their suits in recognition of their military service, however, which in Prince Andrew's case included a medal for serving as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982. The Duke of York spent 22 years in the Royal Navy.

It was previously confirmed that the Queen's second son would be allowed to wear military uniform to Saturday's vigil as a sign of respect for the late royal, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8.

While Andrew and Harry are no longer senior working royals, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex stressed that his focus is on mourning the monarch.

"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the spokesperson said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on March 7, 2020 in London, England.
Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry last formally wore a military uniform to the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall in London in March 2020. Then serving as Captain General of the Royal Marines, the prince was dapper in the force's scarlet red dress jacket and full regalia.

Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years and was deployed to Afghanistan twice, lost his three honorary military titles (Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command) after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal roles in March 2020.

The prince has since worn dark morning suits to respect mourning dress for the ceremonial events leading up to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

At this time, he is not expected to wear military attire for the funeral itself.

Related Articles
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales
Prince William and Prince Harry to Stand Vigil at Queen Elizabeth's Lying-In-State
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York; followed by Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Morning Suits, Not Military Uniforms, at Queen's Procession
prince harry, queen elizabeth
Prince Harry Reacts to Funeral Dress Code: 'Military Service Is Not Determined by the Uniform'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Procession Through London Followed by Royal Family
Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
How to View Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry and Prince William Walk Side-by-Side in Procession to Honor Grandmother Queen Elizabeth
Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (C), and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022, where Queen Elizabeth II will lie at rest. - Mourners will on Monday get the first opportunity to pay respects before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where King Charles III will preside over a vigil.
Why Prince Andrew Wore a Suit to Queen's Prayer Service While Siblings Sported Military Uniforms
The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes at Windsor
How Prince Harry, Prince William and Royals Will Honor Queen with Procession Through London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All of the Moving Photos from the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Through London on Wednesday Morning
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, second left, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall in London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands While Leaving Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
The Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton)
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Brooch to London Service Honoring Late Monarch
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren