Australian Choir Serenades Prince Harry with His Wedding Song 'Stand by Me' — Watch His Reaction!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can add a serenade to the list of gifts they’ve received during their royal tour.

While Harry was making his way down a line of fans welcoming him and pregnant wife Meghan to Melbourne, a choir was getting ready for him to get close enough to break out into a rendition of “Stand By Me,” the couple’s royal wedding song.

Leading up to the moment, which was planned by Brendan Fevola of Fox FM, an Australian radio show, the choir took off their jackets and revealed white T-shirts featuring one of Harry and Meghan’s engagement photos in a heart. Then as they started to sing the 1961 Ben E. King tune, Harry caught on and asked, “Who’s singing?”

We don't know how Fev managed to pull off greeting Meghan and Harry with a choir singing their wedding song! THIS WAS AMAZING!! @BrendanFevola25. 😍🙌#RoyalTourAustralia #RoyalVisitAustralia #harryandmeghan pic.twitter.com/AwxvVMibZn — Fifi, Fev and Byron (@fififevandbyron) October 18, 2018

REX/Shutterstock

Once he spotted the choir, he smiled, laughed and even danced for a few moments. Harry also placed his hand by his ear, encouraging them to sing louder.

“Much better than the original!” he joked, making a reference to the gospel choir, Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, that sang the song for their May wedding.

Harry and Meghan arrived holding hands to meet thousands gathered on the grounds of the city’s Royal Botanic Gardens on Thursday morning.

The crowd had a serious case of royal fever greeting the couple, with one girl in particular breaking down in (very happy!) tears after Harry gave her a big hug.

Chris Putnam / Barcroft Media via Getty

“Prince Harry just hugged me,” 19-year-old India Brown told The Herald Sun. “I’ve loved that family since I was eight and I’ve followed them around the world.”

“I said ‘I know it’s against royal protocol but can I please have a hug?’” Brown recounted. “He hugged me and I burst into tears. He just said ‘Oh you’re going to get me in trouble.’”