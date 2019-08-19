Prince Harry Jokes That He’s Been Wearing His 'Budgie Smugglers' in U.K. Heatwave

Prince Harry has found a way to beat the heat in London this summer!

The royal, 34, admitted to wearing his “budgie smugglers” — an Australian term for speedos — in a letter to one of his Invictus Games supporters, wheelchair tennis Paralympian Dylan Alcott.

Harry wrote to Alcott to congratulate him on his recent win at Wimbledon’s quad wheelchair singles final.

“PS – I’m wondering if you wore your Invictus Games budgie smugglers on the big night to accept it? Mine have come in handy in this recent UK heatwave!” Harry candidly ended his letter.

Alcott proudly shared the letter, which features Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s joint monogram, on Twitter, writing: “Pen pals with the Duke of Sussex himself – Prince Harry…What an absolute legend.”

Harry also thanked the athlete for shining a spotlight on the Invictus Games, the royal’s Paralympic-style competition.

“Your achievements are extraordinary, and the impact you have had in raising awareness and changing perceptions of disability is really inspiring,” he wrote. “I wish you the very best of luck for the future, on-air and on-court.”

Pen pals with the Duke of Sussex himself – Prince Harry.. What an absolute legend … Also very impressed he watches the @TVWEEKmag logies..! @RoyalFamily @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/I328TqnMaX — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) August 19, 2019

He signed the letter: “All the best, Harry,” before adding his cheeky note at the end.

In addition to his Invictus Games speedo, Harry is also the proud owner of a special “Daddy” jacket that was made to honor the birth of the royal couple’s son, Archie.

He also received a onesie for his baby boy during his trip to the Netherlands in May to kick off the official countdown to the Invictus Games.