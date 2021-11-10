The Duke of Sussex says he sent an email with the warning to Jack Dorsey one day ahead of the Capitol riots and hasn't heard from the CEO since

Prince Harry Warned Twitter CEO the Platform Was 'Allowing a Coup to be Staged' Ahead of January 6

Prince Harry said he "warned" Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that "his platform was allowing a coup to be staged" — one day before rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol building.

On Tuesday, Harry took part in Wired magazine's RE:WIRED virtual summit in New York City, joining the "Internet Lie Machine" panel discussion alongside Renée DiResta of the Stanford Internet Observatory and Rashad Robinson of Color of Change.

Asked if he has spoken to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg or Twitter's Dorsey, Harry said, "Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6, where I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before, then it happened, and I haven't heard from him since."

Thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump descending on the Capitol as Congress counted electoral votes to affirm President Joe Biden's election win. The event led to five deaths and the arrest of hundreds of people.

Jack Dorsey Jack Dorsey | Credit: Scott Olson/Getty

Prince Harry, 37, called misinformation a "global humanitarian crisis" during the panel, blasting social media platforms for encouraging the spread of lies.

"I felt it personally over the years, and I'm now watching it happen globally affecting everyone, not just America, literally everyone around the world," he said. "I learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of the truth."

The father of two noted, "I know the story all too well. I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness, and obviously I'm determined not to lose the mother to my children to the same thing."

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Tonga - Day 2 Prince Harry | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"The term 'Megxit' was or is a misogynistic term that was created by a troll, amplified by world correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew onto mainstream media," he said. "But it began with a troll."

Later in the panel discussion, Harry cited an independent report that found "more than 70 percent of the hate speech about my wife on Twitter can be traced to fewer than 50 accounts." He implicated tabloid journalists in "amplifying the hate and the lies," saying they "regurgitate these lies as truth."

And he underlined the synergy between legacy media and social media in commodifying viral content to toxic ends — name-checking Succession's fictional media tycoon, Logan Roy, and real-life media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

"This isn't just a social media problem. It's a media problem," he said. "I've grown up learning that news should be sacred ground. You don't have to be Logan Roy or Rupert Murdoch to understand that clickbait is the descendant of targeted advertising."

But he also struck a hopeful note, affirming, "Real journalists have the power and the will to tackle racism, misogyny, lies, all of it from within their own systems."