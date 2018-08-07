Prince Harry Experienced a Minor Wardrobe Malfunction of His Own — a Giant Hole in His Shoe!

Watch your step, Prince Harry!

While the online world was making a big deal of Meghan Markle‘s barely noticeable undone top button while attending attending the wedding of Harry’s longtime pal Charlie van Straubenzee to Daisy Jenks on Saturday, the 33-year-old royal suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction himself.

Fans with a sharp eye for detail noticed that there was a rather large hole on the bottom of Prince Harry’s shoe, proving that even royals know there’s nothing better than comfortably broken in footwear.

Turns out, the shoes seem to be a favorite pair of Harry’s, even if they are a little worn out. He sported the same pair, hole and all, back in April during a memorial service in London’s Trafalgar Square to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of gang victim Stephen Lawrence.

Meghan, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday, gave a friendly wave to the crowd during the outing while her top button had come undone, revealing a black lace camisole under her color-block, pleated shirtdress from Club Monaco.

Beaumont Etiquette founder and expert in all things proper, Myka Meier, tells PEOPLE that wardrobe malfunctions don’t qualify as breaking royal protocol — they’re simply accidents.

“Meghan did not break royal protocol when her bra showed, as accidents or wardrobe malfunctions are not considered going against dress code rules,” Meier explains. “Her bra showing was not believed to be deliberate, in which case she would have not been seen to be disrespectful by the palace.”

She adds, “A blatant disregard of a rule which was set in order to show respect would when you would consider a break in royal protocol, which the Duchess of Sussex did not do.”

Meghan was all smiles for her first birthday as an official royal after her own wedding in May.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the church separately, as Harry was with other close pals of the groom helping with arrangements and ushering duties, the pair were seen holding hands together at the ceremony, as Harry gazed approvingly at his wife.

While Harry tended to his duties, Meghan chatted with several women in attendance, including Celia McCorquodale, whose June wedding she previously attended with Harry.