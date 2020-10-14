“They are both extremely attentive parents," the source says of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry Wants to Give Archie the ‘Childhood He Always Wanted,’ Source Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been able to spend more time together as a family over the past few months since moving to California amid the ongoing pandemic.

“In the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more,” Meghan said on Oct. 11 during a conversation with activist Malala Yousafzai for International Day of the Girl. Added Harry: “We were both there for [Archie’s] first steps. His first run, his first fall, his first everything.”

An insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that the new parents have been enjoying time with their 1-year-old son Archie at their new home in Montecito, California.

“They are both extremely attentive parents. Harry wants to give Archie the childhood he always wanted,” the insider says. “They spend a ton of time outside, and both Harry and Meghan love to play—all the private space is a dream for them.”

Harry previously opened up about wanting a different life for his family. In February, he gave an emotional speech at a private JPMorgan event, revealing that he didn’t regret the couple’s design to step down as senior royals and that he didn't want Meghan and Archie to go through what he did as a child.

Harry previously revealed that he and Archie have been spending plenty of time outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've got a little space outside, which I'm fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League," Harry said in a video chat in August.

"Our little man is our number one priority, but our work after that is the second priority and we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place," he continued.

The family’s new home in the Montecito community of Santa Barbara also came with a surprise for Archie.