Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back' amid Royal Family Tension

In two upcoming TV interviews, The Duke of Sussex opens up about the tension within the royal family that preceded his and wife Meghan Markle's decision to leave the U.K. for California

By
Published on January 2, 2023 10:38 AM
Prince Harry to appear on 60 Minutes next Sunday
Photo: 60 Minutes/Youtube

In two upcoming television interviews, Prince Harry is speaking out about his and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as working royals, why he believes "silence is betrayal" and what he says about reconciliation with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

As promotion begins for the Jan. 10 release of his memoir, Spare, both the British outlet ITV and CBS News' 60 Minutes are sharing portions of their interviews with the Duke of Sussex, 38, as he continues to discuss his and Meghan's reasons for leaving the U.K. for California.

"It never needed to be this way," Harry tells ITV's Tom Bradby in the preview in which no questions can be heard. He goes on to refer to "the leaking and the planting" of stories in the British press before telling Bradby, "I want a family, not an institution."

At another point in the ITV interview, Harry says, "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," and "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," although it is not clear who he is referring to.

But he adds: "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

In an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Harry expands on allegations of "leakings" in the media and how negative stories have affected him and Meghan. He also tells Cooper why he's addressing these matters publicly.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly
60 Minutes/Youtube

"Every single time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry says. "You know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain' … it's just a motto and it doesn't really … hold."

The Duke of Sussex goes on to share his explanation for how information makes its way into stories about the royals — while protecting members of the family.

"Through leaks, they will speak or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it they will say they reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment, but the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting," he says.

He adds: "So when we're being told for the last six years we can't put a statement out to protect you, but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

In the eagerly anticipated book, which comes on the heels of revelatory details from the couple's Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary, the father of two promises a "firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. Credit: PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

According to his publishers, the book will cover his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of the war in Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.

"Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story," Penguin Random House said in a statement about the memoir, which is being touted as "the definitive account" of the Duke of Sussex's life.

