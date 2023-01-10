Prince Harry Wants Archie and Lilibet to 'Have Relationships' with Royal Family

Prince Harry candidly explores his fractured relationship with members of his family, including his father King Charles, and brother Prince William in his new memoir Spare.

While tensions remain, the Duke of Sussex says he hopes for reconciliation and wants his and wife Meghan Markle's children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 19 months, to have their own meaningful relationship with the royal family.

"I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution—so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy," Harry says in this week's exclusive PEOPLE cover story.

As for what he wants the royal family's takeaway to be from his revealing new book, out Tuesday, he says: "I want people to read my memoir and come to their own conclusions—I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life—the good, the bad and everything in between."

Harry also opened up about the loss of his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who died last September at age 96, and how grateful he is for the time Archie and Lilibet spent with her.

"My grandmother and I were very close, and we very much did have a special relationship. I miss her dearly, as well as her cheeky sense of humor and quick wit," he says.

"I'm also really happy for her. She lived a full life and is now reunited with her husband," he continues. "I will forever cherish every memory I had with her, especially the times she spent with my children."

With an eye to the future as he continues to settle into life as a family of four in California, Harry says, "I'm looking ahead and am optimistic for what's to come. I have a beautiful and blessed life—one that comes with a platform, and with it responsibility that Meghan and I plan to use wisely.

"I feel I am exactly where I am meant to be and exactly where we [my family] are meant to be. I don't think I could have written this book otherwise."