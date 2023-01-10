Prince Harry Wants Archie and Lilibet to 'Have Relationships' with Royal Family

The Duke of Sussex tells PEOPLE that his children have relationships with some of his family members, which brings him "great joy"

By
Published on January 10, 2023 07:36 AM
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry. Photo: Jenna Jones

Prince Harry candidly explores his fractured relationship with members of his family, including his father King Charles, and brother Prince William in his new memoir Spare.

While tensions remain, the Duke of Sussex says he hopes for reconciliation and wants his and wife Meghan Markle's children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 19 months, to have their own meaningful relationship with the royal family.

"I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution—so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy," Harry says in this week's exclusive PEOPLE cover story.

As for what he wants the royal family's takeaway to be from his revealing new book, out Tuesday, he says: "I want people to read my memoir and come to their own conclusions—I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life—the good, the bad and everything in between."

Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Lilibet and Archie. Netflix/Youtube

Harry also opened up about the loss of his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who died last September at age 96, and how grateful he is for the time Archie and Lilibet spent with her.

"My grandmother and I were very close, and we very much did have a special relationship. I miss her dearly, as well as her cheeky sense of humor and quick wit," he says.

"I'm also really happy for her. She lived a full life and is now reunited with her husband," he continues. "I will forever cherish every memory I had with her, especially the times she spent with my children."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> cover rollout
Jenna Jones

For more from PEOPLE's exclusive interview with Harry, check out this week's issue, on newsstands Friday

With an eye to the future as he continues to settle into life as a family of four in California, Harry says, "I'm looking ahead and am optimistic for what's to come. I have a beautiful and blessed life—one that comes with a platform, and with it responsibility that Meghan and I plan to use wisely.

"I feel I am exactly where I am meant to be and exactly where we [my family] are meant to be. I don't think I could have written this book otherwise."

Related Articles
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Tells PEOPLE: 'Spare' Is a Raw Account of the 'Good, the Bad and Everything in Between'
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Was 'Sad' But Not Surprised by His Royal Exit
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince Harry Says 'Nothing I've Done Has Been with Intention to Harm or Hurt' Royal Family
Prince Harry tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back' amid Royal Family Tension
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn
Prince Harry Says Prince William Didn't Dissuade Him from Marrying Meghan Markle: 'He Aired Some Concerns'
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Calls Prince William His 'Beloved Brother' and 'Archnemesis' in Book
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2R) talks with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Prince Harry Says the Royal Family Had a 'Missed Opportunity' for 'Representation' with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Denies He and Meghan Markle Accused the Royal Family of Racism in Oprah Interview
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry and Prince William Plan to Exchange Christmas Gifts for Their Children
Britain's King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry Hints King Charles' Office Leaked News of His Canada Move Plans with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Archie and Lilibet Share Sweet Moments with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 22 Major Revelations
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Prince Harry Will Acknowledge Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Death in Upcoming Memoir