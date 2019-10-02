Prince Harry Vows to 'Stand Up for What We Believe' After Condemning British Press Treatment of Meghan

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Just one day after Prince Harry issued a strong defense of his wife Meghan Markle amid the “ruthless” treatment she’s received in the British tabloid press, he’s continuing to stand firm.

The royal couple stepped out hand-in-hand for the final day of their tour of Africa on Wednesday, visiting a township near Johannesburg where they met inspiring local youth entrepreneurs and viewed skills initiatives addressing the rising unemployment challenge faced by youth in the country.

Although Harry, 35, didn’t directly address the statement released Tuesday that condemned the “ruthless” treatment that he says Meghan, 38, has received in the British press, he gave a powerful speech.

“We will firmly stand up for what we believe,” he told those gathered in Tembisa. “We are fortunate enough to have a position that gives us amazing opportunities, and we will do everything that we can to play our part in building a better world.”

“We will always seek to challenge injustice and to speak out for those who may feel unheard,” Prince Harry continued. “So no matter your background, your nationality, your age or gender, your sexuality, your physical ability, no matter your circumstance or color of your skin — we believe in you, and we intend to spend our entire lives making sure you have the opportunity to succeed and change the world.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

In an emotional statement on Tuesday, Prince Harry spoke candidly about the “bullying” Meghan has received.

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Harry said.

The royal went on to say that he and Meghan have “continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

His statement comes as the couple launches legal action against the Mail on Sunday in the U.K.

A legal spokesperson from Schillings, who is representing the Duchess of Sussex, said: “We have initiated legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex, which is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband. Given the refusal of Associated Newspapers to resolve this issue satisfactorily, we have issued proceedings to redress this breach of privacy, infringement of copyright and the aforementioned media agenda.”

Harry added that he has been “a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in.”

Image zoom Princess Diana and Prince Harry Tim Graham/Getty

Harry also evoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, in his statement, saying: “Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.

“We thank you, the public, for your continued support. It is hugely appreciated,” he concluded. “Although it may not seem like it, we really need it.”