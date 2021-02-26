The Prince candidly opened up to James Corden about how staying in England "was destroying my mental health"

Prince Harry Vows He 'Will Never Walk Away' from the Royal Family But Had to Leave a 'Toxic' Environment

Prince Harry is speaking out about his decision to leave his royal life in England behind.

A candid Harry, 36, laid bare some of the reasons he and wife Meghan Markle made the move to California during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Airing just days after it was announced the couple was officially no longer working royals, the Prince made it clear that he "will never walk away" from his family or waver in his dedication to helping others.

"It was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down," he told host James Corden as the pair did a tour around Los Angeles.

"It was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my mental health," Harry continued.

"This is toxic, so I did what any husband and what any father would do which is 'I need to get my family out of here' but we never walked away."

Harry also appeared to once again push back against the Queen Elizabeth's statement last Friday that he and Meghan, 39 were "stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

The Prince told his friend Corden that he plans to continue to be the same man he was when he was working in a royal capacity.

Image zoom Prince Harry during his bus tour with James Corden | Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden

"Whatever decisions are made on that side I will never walk away," Harry said in reference to the Royal Family. "I'll always be contributing. My life is public service so wherever I am in the world it's going to be the same thing."

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Confirm They Won't Return to Royal Roles: 'All Are Saddened,' Says Queen

Last Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan won't be returning as working royals. The announcement came just over a year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first shared their plans to step down, which came with a one-year review period. As part of stepping down, they will no longer keep their patronages (their royal involvement with numerous U.K. charities).

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Prince Harry and James Corden share tea on the bus | Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the palace statement said.

In response, Prince Harry and Meghan pushed back with a statement that pointedly referenced the Queen's: "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."