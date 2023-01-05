Prince Harry Vowed to Leave Afghanistan with His 'Conscience Intact,' He Writes in Memoir

The Duke of Sussex served two tours in Afghanistan during his time in the British Army

By Simon Perry
Published on January 5, 2023 04:12 PM
Prince Harry
Prince Harry. Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry reveals in his upcoming autobiography that he wanted to leave the war in Afghanistan with his "conscience intact," according to a report in The Telegraph, which obtained a copy of the book.

The Duke of Sussex reflected on his time in the military in his memoir, Spare, including his time in Afghanistan flying Apache helicopters.

"I made it my purpose, from day one, to never to go to bed with any doubt whether I had done the right thing...whether I had shot at Taliban and only Taliban, without civilians in the vicinity. I wanted to return to Great Britain with all my limbs, but more than that I wanted to get home with my conscience intact," Harry wrote, according to the outlet.

The report said that Prince Harry reveals in his memoir that he killed 25 people during the war in Afghanistan.

With videos taken from the Apache helicopters and relayed to the base, he was able to "say with exactness how many enemy combatants I had killed. And it seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number," he wrote. "So my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction but not does it embarrass me."

Prince Harry reportedly wrote that he did not view those he killed as people but as "chess pieces."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage

It was Harry's second tour of duty as part of the British forces in Afghanistan. He first served in the area of Helmand Province in 2007 and 2008, but his mission was cut short after a media outlet broke a news embargo on his being with the army. He returned for a second tour in 2012.

Excerpts of Spare have surfaced ahead of its Jan. 10 release date and ahead of upcoming television interviews, including ones filmed with ITV News anchor Tom Bradby and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

On Thursday, a new trailer from Harry's interview with Bradby cast doubt on whether he will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, on May 6.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

"If you are invited to the coronation, will you come?" Bradby asked Harry in the interview, which airs in full on Sunday.

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," Harry, 38, said.

"But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court," continued Harry. "There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

