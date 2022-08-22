Prince Harry Visits Kigali Genocide Memorial in New Photos from Africa Visit

Prince Harry is paying his respects.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda during his recent trip to Africa, officials shared on Twitter Monday. Over 250,000 victims of genocide against the Tutsi are interred at the memorial, and more people are brought to the site each year for a dignified burial.

Harry was somber at a photo wall in the "1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi" exhibit and took time in the "Wasted Lives" wing. The second site honors the lives lost in violence unrecognized as genocide under international law in Namibia, Armenia, Cambodia, the Balkans and in the Holocaust.

Also on Monday, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda revealed on social media that he met with the prince in his role as President of African Parks, a non-profit conservation group that manages national parks across the continent. The two men smiled side-by-side before the national flag in a photo posted to Twitter by the president's office.

Kigali Memorial/Twitter

"President Kagame received Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, who visited Rwanda as part of his work as President of African Parks," the message read. "The Government of Rwanda has agreements with African Parks to manage Akagera and Nyungwe National Parks."

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that Prince Harry was traveling abroad for African Parks, with a spokesperson sharing he would be "welcoming and co-hosting a group of U.S. officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they tour protected wildlife and nature areas."

The Duke of Sussex began working with African Parks in 2016 and became president the following year. In 2015, Harry spent three months working on a number of projects supporting wildlife and local communities in Namibia, Tanzania, South Africa and Botswana. He also spent time in Malawi in 2016 serving as part of the 500 Elephants project, one of the largest and most significant elephant translocations in conservation history.

UrugwiroVillage/Twitter

Africa is close to Harry's heart — he's even called it his "second home" — and he has visited the continent on many occasions beginning as a young boy. During a United Nations speech in New York as part of Nelson Mandela Day last month, Harry shared how Africa connected him to two important women in his life: his wife, Meghan Markle, and his mother, Princess Diana.

Meghan, 41, and Harry have traveled to Africa together several times, including a visit to Botswana early in their relationship in the summer of 2016 — after just two dates over two consecutive days in London.

"I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic," Harry said after their engagement. "So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other."

The Sussexes also brought their son Archie along for a royal tour of Africa in fall 2019. During the visit, Prince Harry visited the neighborhood where his mother famously walked through an active landmine area in Angola in 1997.