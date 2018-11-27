Prince Harry Spends Anniversary of Engagement Announcement at the Circus!

Prince Harry may have felt slightly underdressed during his latest stop on his two-day solo visit to Africa.

The 34-year-old royal attended the Circus Zambia on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of when Harry publicly announced his engagement to Meghan Markle. The organization, a partner of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, was founded to equip young people from vulnerable backgrounds across Lusaka with life skills while providing educational and employment opportunities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Harry reached up to shake hands with two colorfully dressed performers on stilts before smiling for a group photo with Circus Zambia members decked out in face paint and rainbow wigs.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The royal father-to-be also met members from CAMA – the CAMFED alumnae network, another Commonwealth Trust partner – at the event. CAMFED tackles poverty and inequality in sub-Saharan Africa through the education of girls and the empowerment of young women, an issue close to his wife’s heart and one she will make a central part of her public work.

Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

But Meghan wasn’t too far from Harry’s mind during the outing. He referred to his wife, who is expecting their first child this spring, in his speech.

“I know my wife, Meghan, had a wonderful meeting with Angeline Murimirwa from your [CAMFED] team this past spring, and sends her very best wishes to you all,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry Takes Heartwarming Solo Trip to Africa for Opening of New School in Lesotho

The prince also spoke about how the Commonwealth Trust is impacting communities.

“I also know that for far too long, you and other young leaders have struggled to secure funding, recognition and support – despite all the important work you’re doing,” he said. “Too often funders and investors miss what you’re doing because they can’t find you or see what you’re achieving. As a result, opportunities for both parties are lost.”

He continued, “We established The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to be your platform. The place where your voices can be heard, where your work is seen and taken seriously, and your experiences and insight are shared with others to create the maximum impact – for what the world really needs right now.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Mom, Doria Ragland, Will Not Be Moving to Her Daughter’s New Royal Home

Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Harry, who has spoken about his love for Africa and has made several visits with the Duchess of Sussex, touched down in Lusaka on Monday to conduct some business on behalf of the Commonwealth (he’s the youth ambassador of the family of nations linked to the U.K.) and to meet with conservation group African Parks, of which he is president.

He was greeted by 9-year-old Jane Chawanangwa, sporting a white dress, who presented Harry with a bouquet of flowers. The royal father-to-be, who revealed in Sydney that he hopes his first child is a girl, bent down to talk to her and shake her hand.

Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

On Monday evening, the Duke of Sussex attended a reception celebrating links between the U.K. and Zambia.

The prince also headed to Burma Barracks to commemorate the Zambian veterans from the two world wars, meet widows of veterans and be shown around a special photographic exhibition about the African soldier of WWI.

Harry’s final duty in the country will be a visit to BongoHive, the country’s first technology and innovation hub. He’ll sit in on one of the workshops, meet entrepreneurs practicing their pitches ahead of the next funding competition and hear from founders of start-ups who have benefited from BongoHive’s support.