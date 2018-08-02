The Car Prince Harry Used to Bring Meghan Markle to Pippa's Wedding Can Be Yours — for a Price

Prince Harry‘s car may be used, but it still comes with a royal price tag.

The 33-year-old’s 2017 Audi RS6 Avant has been listed on AutoTrader in the UK for £71,900 (or approximately $94,000). It also comes with $14,760 worth of options, like a panoramic sunroof, privacy glass and heated seats (in both the front and back!). The top speed restriction is also increased to 174 mph.

A spokesman for car dealership Overton Prestige told the BBC, “Due to data protection we can’t confirm who sold the vehicle, but we are completely satisfied that this car was used personally by Prince Harry over the course of the last year.”

Harry used the car in May 2017 to make the hour-and-a-half journey from Pippa Middleton‘s wedding ceremony in Englefield to London to pick up then-girlfriend Meghan Markle, so she could partake in the evening reception.

Prince Harry leaving Pippa Middleton's wedding to pick up Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's car Courtesy Auto Trader

Despite that famous drive, it seems Harry didn’t take the car out on the road much: It has only 4,464 miles on the clock.

Erin Baker, Auto Trader’s editorial director, told the BBC, “It begs the questions why is the prince selling so soon?… Maybe he’s on the market for a bigger family car.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

The couple had a memorable getaway car moment as they drove off to their evening reception of their wedding back in May. After an outfit change, he newlyweds sped off in a blue Jaguar with the license plate E190618 — their wedding date.

How’d they get away with it? The vanity plate is permitted because the couple was not driving on a public road.