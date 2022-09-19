Prince Harry's Uniform Missing a Symbol Honoring Queen Was a 'Disappointment,' Says Royals Author

The uniforms worn by royal family members for Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been a topic of conversation — and for one author, a "disappointment" in the celebration of the monarch's life.

Although Prince Harry wore a suit instead of his military apparel for the events surrounding his grandmother's funeral, an exception was made for him to wear the uniform at Saturday's vigil with the Queen's eight grandchildren. However, the uniform did not have "EIIR" symbol — standing for Elizabeth Regina, which means Queen in Latin, along with the middle symbols indicating she is the second Queen Elizabeth.

"I thought it wasn't necessary to strip Harry of his EIIR — it doesn't look good, whatever the rights and wrongs of protocols," the royal biographer tells PEOPLE. "That was the only disappointment."

"I'm sure all of them wouldn't want the headlines to be about Harry and Meghan," adds Junor. "They were united in thinking that was not what today was all about."

Prince Harry — who served two tours in Afghanistan during his 10-year career in the British Army — wore a suit for Monday's state funeral and committal service as he joined father King Charles and brother Prince William in the three processions behind the Queen's coffin.

Junor described the funeral events as "absolutely magnificent."

Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty

"It was beautifully done and makes you proud to be British," she says. "It was done with such precision. Not a foot out of step and utterly fitting for this monarch who has been so extraordinary."

"It was a perfect mix of state and family," adds Junor. "At the heart of it, it was a grieving family with all the generations there."

Prince Harry , Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex after Queen Elizabeth 's funeral service. Christopher Furlong/Getty

While the ceremonies for the late monarch unite the family, Junor explains how it "broke [her] heart" to watch brothers Prince Harry and Prince William interact at the funeral.

"Once upon a time they loved one another dearly. They did laugh and joke together and were very tactile together. Suddenly all of that has changed," she says. "It will be incredibly hard for [King Charles] as a father, just as it was very painful for the Queen as a grandmother."

King Charles and Prince William Justin Setterfield/Getty

This grief was clear to Junor when watching King Charles.

"He has spent his whole life preparing for this moment and I'm sure he's not been looking forward to it because the moment would also mean the death of his mother," she says. "And you saw that on his face — terrible grief and the weight of the world."

She continues, "It's not as simple as stepping into his mother's shoes and living happily after."