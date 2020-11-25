Prince Harry's Uncle Charles Spencer Speaks Out on Meghan Markle's Miscarriage News

"It's so very, very sad," Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer said

Prince Harry's uncle Charles Spencer says that his thoughts are with Meghan Markle after she revealed that she lost a baby earlier this year.

Meghan, 39, wrote in the New York Times on Wednesday that she suffered a miscarriage in July, saying, "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

During an appearance on the British talk show Lorraine on Wednesday morning, the brother of Harry's late mom Princess Diana said, “It is, Lorraine [terribly sad]. I can’t imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way."

Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, added, "It's so very, very sad. And of course, I totally agree with you, all thoughts with them today.”

The couple informed both their families about their heartbreaking news, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

"There is a lot of sadness around the family," a royal source tells PEOPLE.

Stressing that it is an intensely private matter, a spokesman for Harry's father Prince Charles declined to comment, while separately at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson concurred, saying it was a deeply personal matter.

A second royal source added there is "understandable sadness" in the family.

Just last month, Meghan and Harry's sister-in-law Kate Middleton made a surprise outing to meet with families and hear about research work into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth with the charity Tommy's. The organization praised the Duchess of Sussex for opening up about her personal experience — as well as the impact that miscarriages have on fathers and partners.

"Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has written a piece for the New York Times, #breakingthesilence on miscarriage and the importance of including dads and partners in the healing process," they wrote on Twitter, linking to a support page for partners. "Thank you Meghan, for #breakingthesilence."

In her searingly honest and heartbreaking account, Meghan revealed that she suffered the miscarriage – which would have been a sibling to 1-year-old son, Archie — in July of this year.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan, 39, wrote in the Times essay.