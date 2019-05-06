Prince Harry Says He's Had 'About Two Hours' Sleep' Since Welcoming Baby Boy with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is running on a baby high!

After announcing on Monday that he and Meghan Markle had welcomed a baby boy earlier in the day, the royal stepped away from the cameras, where he got candid about his new life as a father.

Though it’s only been a few hours since his son made his highly-anticipated arrival, Harry, 34, revealed he’s already gotten a head start on the sleep schedule — or lack thereof — that every new parent faces, but didn’t seem bothered by it in the slightest!

“I’ve had about two hours’ sleep,” he happily told reporters off-camera after making the birth announcement, according to ITV.

His cheerful demeanor continued as he engaged with the media group and apologized for the short notice of the big news, the outlet reports.

At one point, he even joked with a cameraman who told the Duke of Sussex he was sorry for not wearing a tie. In response, Harry quipped back, “You’re a cameraman, you can get away with it.”

Prince Harry Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock

Just minutes earlier, the new dad couldn’t contain his excitement as he announced that he and Meghan, 37, had welcomed a son on Monday morning.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” he said with a big smile on his face. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well.”

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” Harry continued. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

Harry also added that they were “still thinking about names” for their new son.

“The baby’s a little bit overdue, so we’ve had a little time to think about it. That’s the next bit,” he said.

Prince Harry Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

The royal couple announced the happy news like many parents all over the world — on Instagram. They shared their happiness of their newborn on @SussexRoyal, their new Instagram account that they launched on April 2.

In the caption, the proud parents wrote: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal couple previously announced that they are keeping the plans around the arrival of their baby private, which means royal fans should not expect for Meghan to pose on the steps of a hospital like Kate Middleton did after the birth of each of her three children.

However, royal fans will get to see the happy couple with their new baby soon. In a few days Meghan and Harry are expected to take part in a photo op with their new son on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Harry confirmed during Monday’s appearance that they’ll be sharing the first look at the new family of three in about two days.

The royal baby is the seventh in line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry.