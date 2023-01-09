Here's How the Palace Responded to Requests for Comments on Prince Harry's TV Interviews

Buckingham Palace has not issued any statements regarding Prince Harry's book or television interviews, but both 60 Minutes and Good Morning America shared the palace's response to their request for comment.

On Sunday, Anderson Cooper's interview with the Duke of Sussex aired. At the end of the segment, the CNN anchor said, "We reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. Its representatives demanded before considering responding, 60 Minutes provided them with our report prior to airing it tonight, which is something we never do."

Michael Strahan shared a similar statement on Monday when his interview with Prince Harry aired on Good Morning America. "We received a response from the law firm representing Buckingham Palace this morning, while we were on the air, saying that the palace needed to 'consider exactly what is said in the interview, in the context in which it appears' and asked that we supply them immediately with a copy of the entire interview, which we do not do as a news organization, as a matter of our policy," Strahan said.

Both interviews were aired before the official release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, on Tuesday.

"One of the criticisms that you've received is that okay, fine, you wanna move to California, you wanna step back from the institutional role. Why be so public? Why reveal conversations you've had with your father or with your brother? You say you tried to do this privately," Cooper asked Prince Harry, 38, in the interview.

"And every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain,' " Harry said of the adage. "But it's just a motto. And it doesn't really hold."

The son of King Charles III also cited the saying when it came to relationships with his family in his first TV interview about Spare, which aired Sunday night in the U.K. on ITV.

In Harry: The Interview, journalist Tom Bradby asked the royal how he justified sharing family secrets, to which Harry replied, "Well, there's been a motto, a family motto, of 'never complain, never explain.' And what people have realized now through the Netflix documentary and numerous stories coming out over the years is that that was just a motto. There was a lot of complaining and there was a lot of explaining."

The royal family also did not release an official statement in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series, which premiered last month.

At the start of Harry & Meghan, a title card states, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within the series." A Netflix source also told PEOPLE that communications offices for King Charles and Prince William were contacted in advance and given the right to reply to claims within the series.

However, a source told PEOPLE that neither members of the family nor Buckingham Palace or Prince William's office at Kensington Palace were approached for comment on the content of the series. A royal source added that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace did receive an email claiming to be from a third-party production company through an unknown organization's email address. When they contacted Archewell and Netflix to verify the source, they received no response. The royal source also says the substance of the email did not address the entire series.

The palace did release a rare statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth following Prince Harry and Meghan's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," reads the statement. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."