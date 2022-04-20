"We have a really special relationship," the Duke of Sussex told Today about his bond with his grandmother. "We talk about things she can't talk about with anyone else."

Prince Harry Says He's 'Trying to Make It Possible' for Archie and Lili to Meet Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry is sharing new details about his recent visit with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and whether he will attend her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

During a sitdown interview with Hoda Kotb for the Today show on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex, who is in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, said he doesn't know whether he will travel to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, in part due to security issues.

"I don't know yet. There's lots of things: security issues and everything else. So this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her," he said.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stopped in the U.K. for a visit with the monarch at Windsor Castle last week as the couple made their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

"It was great, it was really nice to see her. To see her in an element of privacy was nice," he said.

"We have a really special relationship," he continued about his bond with his grandmother. "We talk about things she can't talk about with anyone else."

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in July 2018. | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

When Hoda asked Harry about his favorite thing about the Queen, he said: "Her sense of humor, and her ability to see the humor in so many different things."

Talking about his family back home in the U.K. and whether he missed them, the Duke of Sussex responded: "Yes, I think especially over the last two years, how do you not miss your family?"

Kotb then pressed whether he missed seeing his brother, Prince William, or his father, Prince Charles, Harry said: "For me, at the moment, I'm here, focused on these guys and these families.

"When I go back, the focus is my family, who I miss massively."

Queen Elizabeth — as well as Prince Charles and Prince William — have yet to meet Lili, who was born last June. In February, Prince Harry's attorney told the High Court in London that Harry "does not feel safe" bringing his children (they are also parents to 2-year-old Archie) to the U.K. following the loss of his taxpayer-funded police protection.

Harry and Meghan lost their public-funded protection in the U.K. and have privately paid for their own security in the U.S. They were also later told that they could not pay for U.K. police protection out of their own pockets.

In this week's cover story, Harry opened up to PEOPLE about how being a father has impacted his experience at the Invictus Games.

"Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it," Harry tells PEOPLE. "When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn't imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family's lives could be changed forever if that happened.