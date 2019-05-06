Prince Harry Will Still Travel to the Netherlands Three Days After the Birth of His Son

Prince Harry won’t have to wait long to experience life as a working dad!

Meghan Markle gave birth to the couple’s son early Monday morning, but the first-time father will still visit the Netherlands on Thursday. The 34-year-old royal will make a one-day visit to The Hague, just a short hour-long flight from London, to officially launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games being held there.

It was previously announced that Harry would also go to Amsterdam, however, that part of the trip has been postponed.

“Due to the logistical planning for the traveling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019,” a spokesperson for the couple tells PEOPLE. “The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned.”

Royal sources tell PEOPLE the change was primarily driven by the fact that other members of the royal family have several engagements next week (Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be in Germany, while Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in North Wales), so there were challenges for the media organizations to cover them all.

Prince Harry PA Images/Sipa

And Meghan won’t be alone with her newborn – her mother, Doria Ragland, is visiting and will likely be by the Duchess of Sussex’s side.

RELATED: See Baby Sussex’s Official Royal Birth Announcement Outside Buckingham Palace

It was predicted that the newest member of the royal family would arrive before the second week of May, as Prince Charles and Camilla previously announced that they will visit Germany on May 7 for a three-day tour. Since Charles and Camilla are expected to be nearby when Meghan and Prince Harry’s first child is born, it was assumed that Baby Sussex would be born prior to their departure.

Harry revealed during an on-camera appearance to talk for the first time as a new father that the baby was “a little bit overdue.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry said being there for his son’s birth was the “most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine.”

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” the new dad said. “But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

He added, “I haven’t been to many births, this is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”