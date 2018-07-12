See Prince Harry's Trick for Greeting an Entire Crowd of Fans at Once!

Even with a massive crowd of fans, no one handles a walkabout quite like Prince Harry!

On his recent two-day royal visit to Dublin, Ireland, with Meghan Markle, the newlyweds spent more than 20 minutes greeting fans on their stop to Trinity College on Wednesday. And to make the most of that time, Harry reached into the crowd and started grabbing the hands of everyone within reach.

“I’m going to try to shake as many hands at once,” he declared, extending his arms. In response, several people stuck their hands out while also trying to take pictures and video, and Harry complimented their multitasking skills. “With one hand and a phone!” he said. At one point, his strategy had created such commotion he told one woman, “That’s not your hand!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Trinity College Peter Morrison/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Charles McQuillan/Getty

Shortly after, another fan presented him with a drawing she’d done, and Prince Harry was quick to compliment her. “Did you draw that? It’s amazing!” he said. He even joked that he wanted to keep it.

A different clip shows Meghan’s walkabout skills. She revealed to fans from Toronto that she misses the city — “It’s a great place!” she said — and told a women named Janette that she shared a name with her grandma.

Harry and Meghan returned to London on Wednesday evening. They started their visit on Tuesday at the offices of the prime minister of Ireland and then attended a garden party at the residence of the British Ambassador to Ireland. On Wednesday, they met the president of Ireland (and his adorable dogs!) and goofed around with children at Croke Park before visiting a series of cultural monuments, including the Book of Kells at Trinity College, the Irish Famine Memorial and EPIC Museum of Irish emigration.

The couple’s first official royal tour will be this fall to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.