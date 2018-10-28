See Meghan Markle's Proudest Wife Moment Yet as Prince Harry Receives Top Military Honor

Meghan Markle is one proud wife!

The royal couple, currently in New Zealand for the last leg of their 16-day tour, attended a wreath laying ceremony at the Pukeahu National War Memorial to pay their respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior — a “symbol of remembrance for all New Zealanders who did not make the journey home after serving their country overseas.”

During the ceremony, Prince Harry was presented with the “Badge in Gold,” a medal considered to be New Zealand’s highest military honor, for his work with injured veterans. The badge was given to him by Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association president BJ Clark, and pinned to his suit by none other than Meghan herself.

Meghan is seen happily clapping for her husband before she sweetly and carefully pins the medal on Harry, who thanks her afterwards.

At Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, The Duke of Sussex received the @RSA_National Badge in Gold. #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/OtlTocpdya — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 28, 2018

The mom-to-be had another proud wife moment when Harry was rehearsing his speech for the Invictus Games’ closing ceremony when she snapped a pic of her husband practicing on stage. The photo was posted via the Kensington Palace Twitter account, which Meghan shares with Prince William, Kate and Harry. It’s the first image taken by Meghan that fans have been able to see since she deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts earlier this year following her engagement to Harry in December 2017.

The couple have had a full day of events in Wellington since they landed, including attending traditional Māori welcome ceremony and greeting overly-excited fans. Meghan also gave her third speech thus far on the royal tour, celebrating New Zealand’s 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage.