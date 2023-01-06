Who Is Tom Bradby? Inside Prince Harry's Longstanding Relationship with His Interviewer

Ahead of the release of the Duke of Sussex's book Spare, he is sitting down for interviews with four journalists, including ITV's Tom Bradby

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 04:42 PM
Tom Bradby, Prince Harry
Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty

When Prince Harrysat for an interview to promote his book Spare in the U.K., he spoke to a familiar face.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, opened up to Tom Bradby for the first interview on his upcoming memoir that will hit television, airing Sunday evening on ITV News. Bradby, 55, anchors the network's flagship news show ITV News at Ten and has known Harry for years.

In 2004, Bradby traveled with Harry to Lesotho to make the documentary The Forgotten Kingdom to shine a light on the difficulties faced by people with AIDS and HIV. Prince Harry founded his charity Sentebale to help support young Lesothan people living with or affected by HIV in 2006, and Bradby returned to Africa with Harry in 2016 for the charity's 10th anniversary, ITV reported.

That summer, Bradby appeared on stage during the Sentebale Concert at Kensington Palace in London.

No stranger to royal circles, the TV presenter and novelist also interviewed Prince William and Kate Middleton for their engagement interview in November 2010 and attended their wedding that spring. Bradby and his wife, Claudia, would later attend the weddings of Kate's sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in 2017 as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the following year.

Tom Bradby
Tabatha Fireman/Getty

Bradby also exclusively interviewed Harry and Meghan, 41, for the 2019 ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which offered a rare peek behind the curtain of the couple's tour of southern Africa that fall. In a now-famous exchange, Meghan opened up to Bradby about the negative press attention during her pregnancy and first months with son Archie Harrison, who was born in May 2019 and joined his parents on the tour.

"Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot," Meghan said at the time. "So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It's um… yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm okay, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Chris Jackson/Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Bradby then asked if it "would be fair" to say that she's "not really okay, as in it's really been a struggle?" to which Meghan responded, "Yes."

In two clips shared to social media of Bradby's upcoming conversation with the Duke of Sussex, titled Harry: The Interview, Prince Harry addressed whether he'll attend the coronation of his father King Charles III in May and recalled the "red mist" that seemed to shroud his brother Prince William as they fought in 2019.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Harry says he 'wants his father and brother back' in trailer ahead of ITV interview | ITV News
ITV News

ITV previously revealed that Harry: The Interview was filmed in California and will run for 90 minutes. The interview airs Sunday on ITV1 and ITVX at 9 p.m. London time.

Prince Harry is also set to appear in televised interviews with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes (airing Sunday), Michael Strahan on Good Morning America (airing Monday) and Stephen Colbert on The Late Show (airing Tuesday).

Related Articles
Harry says he 'wants his father and brother back' in trailer ahead of ITV interview | ITV News
Prince Harry Addresses Whether He'll Attend King Charles' Coronation: 'The Ball Is in Their Court'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Claims Prince William Attacked Him During Argument Over Meghan Markle in New Book: Report
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Can't See Himself Returning as a Working Senior Royal
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Doesn't See Himself Returning to Working Royal Role
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (left) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales
Prince Harry Says He Saw 'Red Mist' in Prince William During Fight About Meghan Markle
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Calls Prince William His 'Beloved Brother' and 'Archnemesis' in Book
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Vowed to Leave Afghanistan with His 'Conscience Intact,' He Writes in Memoir
Prince Harry tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back' amid Royal Family Tension
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince Harry Felt His Brother Prince William Was 'Gone — Forever' After Wedding to Kate Middleton
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle's Comment About Kate Middleton's 'Baby Brain' Caused Heated Exchange, Prince Harry Recalls
Prince Harry
The Biggest Revelations from Prince Harry's Book 'Spare'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Prince William Asked Their Father Charles Not to Marry Camilla
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Says Oprah Was Surprised by the Size of Nottingham Cottage: 'No One Would Ever Believe It!'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace
How Much Money Will Prince Harry Make from His Upcoming Book?
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 7 Biggest Revelations from the Trailers