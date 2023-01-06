Who Is Tom Bradby? Inside Prince Harry's Longstanding Relationship with His Interviewer

When Prince Harrysat for an interview to promote his book Spare in the U.K., he spoke to a familiar face.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, opened up to Tom Bradby for the first interview on his upcoming memoir that will hit television, airing Sunday evening on ITV News. Bradby, 55, anchors the network's flagship news show ITV News at Ten and has known Harry for years.

In 2004, Bradby traveled with Harry to Lesotho to make the documentary The Forgotten Kingdom to shine a light on the difficulties faced by people with AIDS and HIV. Prince Harry founded his charity Sentebale to help support young Lesothan people living with or affected by HIV in 2006, and Bradby returned to Africa with Harry in 2016 for the charity's 10th anniversary, ITV reported.

That summer, Bradby appeared on stage during the Sentebale Concert at Kensington Palace in London.

No stranger to royal circles, the TV presenter and novelist also interviewed Prince William and Kate Middleton for their engagement interview in November 2010 and attended their wedding that spring. Bradby and his wife, Claudia, would later attend the weddings of Kate's sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in 2017 as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the following year.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty

Bradby also exclusively interviewed Harry and Meghan, 41, for the 2019 ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which offered a rare peek behind the curtain of the couple's tour of southern Africa that fall. In a now-famous exchange, Meghan opened up to Bradby about the negative press attention during her pregnancy and first months with son Archie Harrison, who was born in May 2019 and joined his parents on the tour.

"Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot," Meghan said at the time. "So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It's um… yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm okay, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Chris Jackson/Getty R: Caption . PHOTO: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Bradby then asked if it "would be fair" to say that she's "not really okay, as in it's really been a struggle?" to which Meghan responded, "Yes."

In two clips shared to social media of Bradby's upcoming conversation with the Duke of Sussex, titled Harry: The Interview, Prince Harry addressed whether he'll attend the coronation of his father King Charles III in May and recalled the "red mist" that seemed to shroud his brother Prince William as they fought in 2019.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

ITV News

ITV previously revealed that Harry: The Interview was filmed in California and will run for 90 minutes. The interview airs Sunday on ITV1 and ITVX at 9 p.m. London time.

Prince Harry is also set to appear in televised interviews with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes (airing Sunday), Michael Strahan on Good Morning America (airing Monday) and Stephen Colbert on The Late Show (airing Tuesday).