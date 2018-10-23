Prince Harry Toasts with Water in Solidarity with Pregnant Meghan Markle at State Dinner in Fiji

Prince Harry just proved he’s the ultimate Prince Charming.

When it came time for Harry and Meghan Markle – who is expecting the couple’s first child – to raise a toast at the state dinner celebrating their visit to Fiji on Tuesday, the royal mom-to-be wasn’t the only one sipping water. Harry also skipped an alcoholic beverage in favor of H2O, seemingly in solidarity with his pregnant wife.

Fans on Twitter were quick to notice the supportive gesture.

“Aww so sweet of Prince Harry to join her in her ‘water toast,’ ” tweeted one fan.

Another added, “Both pregnant, lol. What a supportive husband.”

At the gala, which saw Meghan in her first evening gown of the royal tour, Harry said in a speech that he and the Duchess of Sussex were “overwhelmed by the warm Fijian welcome we received from the people of these beautiful islands this afternoon in Albert Park, and all the way from the airport! It really is a privilege to be here.”

Harry, 34, recalled that his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, stayed at the same place, the Grand Pacific Hotel, on multiple occasions while visiting Fiji.

The Duke of Sussex added, “As you know, Fiji has a long tradition of welcoming royal visitors over the years and our two countries have enjoyed a close relationship and friendship. We share Commonwealth values and common goals – a love of rugby and a sense of humor! Our ties run deep.”

“Your soldiers fought with the British Armed Forces during the First and Second World Wars and continue to serve alongside our soldiers to this day, with more than 1,250 Fijians currently serving,” he continued. “I must emphasize my respect, admiration and camaraderie with the Fijian soldiers that I served with in Afghanistan. We trained together, we fought together, and most importantly, we laughed together.”

The royal father-to-be just revealed during a cycling event at the Invictus Games in Sydney on Sunday that he wants his first child to be a girl.

A video of the sweet moment posted by the Instagram fan account, Harry_Meghn_Updates, shows a fan calling out to Harry that she hopes the baby “is a girl,” and Harry quickly responds, “So do I!” as he continues to walk along the bike path.

And while they toured around Melbourne on Friday, Harry appeared to hint at a preferred baby name — for a girl! He and Meghan met a fan with a baby named Harriet, who told UK outlet Sunday Express that Harry said: “That’s a great name.” Maybe Harriet — which is also the female version of his own name — will make the short list!