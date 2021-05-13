"I was in my early 20s and I was thinking I don't want this job, I don't want to be here," the Duke of Sussex said on the Armchair Expert podcast

Prince Harry Tells Dax Shepard That Therapy Changed Everything for Him: 'It Was Like the Bubble Burst'

Prince Harry compared royal life to the omnipresent cameras of The Truman Show in a wide-ranging interview with Dax Shepard Wednesday that explored his early courtship with wife Meghan Markle, mental health and why he wanted to leave the Firm years ago.

On the new episode of the popular Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex shared some never-before-heard stories with hosts Shepard and Monica Padman about his old life in London.

"The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn't know each other, texting each other from the other side of the aisles," Harry said. "There's people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks, and coming up to me and saying 'hi.' "

"I had baseball cap on, looking down at the floor, trying to stay incognito. It's amazing how much chewing gum you see, it's a mess!' " he added.

Shepard asked what it was like to be among a "a tiny group" of royals "watched by millions," which Harry summarized as "a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo."

"It's the job right? Grin and bear it. Get on with it. I was in my early 20s and I was thinking I don't want this job, I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this," he said. "Look what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family, when I know it's going to happen again?"

"I've seen behind the curtain, I've seen the business model and seen how this whole thing works and I don't want to be part of this," Harry, 36, said.

Harry said Meghan, 39, encouraged him to go to therapy, which made all the difference.