Prince Harry Thanks Fellow Veterans for Supporting Cause 'Incredibly Close to My Wife's Heart'

Prince Harry sent a personal thank you to a veterans charity that teamed up with one of Meghan Markle's key causes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be living in Los Angeles, but they're still bringing people together for good in the U.K.

RE:ACT, an organization formerly known as Team Rubicon which deploys teams of highly skilled veteran volunteers to disaster zones, shared a personal letter from Prince Harry on their social media pages Thursday, revealing that their charity teamed up with one of Meghan's key causes during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the veteran charity helped deliver meals around London from the Hubb Community Kitchen, one of the first organizations Meghan got involved with after joining the royal family.

"It didn't surprise me to hear your team's efficiency in supporting the initiative really was like a military operation – I'd expect nothing less!" Harry wrote.

"As you may know, the Hubb Community Kitchen is an initiative incredibly close to my wife's heart that continues to be supported by the legacy of their community cookbook Together," the prince, 35, added. "Brought together by the Grenfell Tower fire, these inspiring women continue to give back to the community, most recently mass cooking for communities who were struggling during lockdown. Thanks to Team Rubicon, they were able to reach further afield, ensuring that as many people as possible were supported during the pandemic."

"At a time when there is so much uncertainty and isolation, to see the coming together of organisations my wife and I champion so strongly was truly humbling. Your support in offering disaster relief you provided to hundreds of families over the last few months," Prince Harry said. "Both Meghan and I send our deepest thanks and best wishes to you and everyone at Team Rubicon."

The letter, dated June 19, came on stationary with Prince Harry's blue monogram featuring a crown sitting atop the letter "H." Despite stepping down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to use their royal monograms.

Two months later — while pregnant with 1-year-old son Archie — she also caught up with the Hubb team for an early Thanksgiving celebration to talk about the project’s progress as "a safe and professional space for the women to cook, gather and run activities within their community," Meghan’s office at Kensington Palace said at the time.

Most recently, the duchess spoke to Hubb members Leila Hedjem, Cherine Mallah, Halima Al-Hudafi, Oxana Sinitsyna and Jennifer Odonkor on April 17 via Zoom to talk about the success of the charity and the joy they shared creating Together.

"You showed up and you all had it in you and what was so great was back at that first day, and then however many visits later, and going, 'Yeah, we're just going to make a cookbook,' " Meghan said during the call.

Meghan and Harry have continued their charity work since their move to California, most recently visiting Homeboy Industries, a community social justice organization working to improve the lives of formerly incarcerated and previously gang-involved people in L.A. Together, they prepared food for the #FeedHOPE program, which employs Homeboy participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across L.A. amid the COVID-19 pandemic.