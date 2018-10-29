Prince Harry Thanks New Zealand Fans on Behalf of 'Myself, My Wife and Our Little Bump'

Bring out the royal umbrellas — again!

On the final day of their epic Down Under tour, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited the scenic Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand, where they learned more about its local conservation program under rainy skies.

Upon arriving on Monday at the park, which is famed for its golden beaches and sits at the northeastern tip of New Zealand’s South Island, the couple were greeted by a traditional welcome ceremony. (Meghan proved she has perfected the traditional hongi greeting!)

WATCH: #meghan has perfected her hongi as she greets the Maori people of Abel Tasman pic.twitter.com/EPxTHwto1J — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) October 29, 2018

Harry, 34, offered a personal message when they arrived on the island via helicopter, saying, “From myself, my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here. We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family. We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work to look after this beautiful place.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the spectacular Abel Tasman National Park, where they learned more about its local conservation programmes with @docgovtnz Ranger Andrew Lamason. #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/O3xu8JbXMN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 29, 2018

Walking along the beach with park ranger Andrew Lamason, Harry and Meghan (in Outland jeans, a Jac and Jack top and h a Club Monaco coat) sheltered under an umbrella — only this time, Harry did the honors!

Last week, the expectant parents shared a romantic umbrella moment in Dubbo, Australia, where Meghan, 37, kept Harry dry as he gave a speech to the audience. The downpour that day was unexpected, as Dubbo had previously battled several year of drought.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Dubbo, Australia, on October 17, 2018. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prior to their visit to Abel Tasman National Park on Monday, the couple stopped by Visiting the Maranui Café in Wellington, New Zealand, where they met youngsters from a number of mental health projects in New Zealand — and provided sweet treats for young fans waiting outside.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greeting young fans in Wellington, New Zealand, on October 29, 2018.

The royal couple started their whirlwind 16-day tour Down Under in Sydney, with a number of day trips to other areas of the country, and kicked off the 2018 Invictus Games before spending a few days in Fiji and Tonga. They returned to Sydney for the end of the Invictus Games before heading to New Zealand to wrap their tour on Monday.