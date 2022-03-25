Prince Harry Thanks Halo Trust Workers in Ukraine in Special Video Call: 'Keep Saving Lives'

"Life has turned upside down for the last two weeks," one Halo Trust worker told Prince Harry of what life has been like in her country since Russia invaded

Prince Harry is honoring the bravery of Halo Trust workers on the ground in Ukraine, thanking them for their tireless efforts.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, joined a recent video call, in which he checked in with Maryna and Olesia, two members of the Halo Trust team in Ukraine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"How have the last couple of weeks been?" he asked them.

"Life has turned upside down for the last two weeks," Maryna said. "Sometimes it seems to me that [it] is just a nightmare and I'm going to wake up soon."

"You guys are saving lives every single day. I mean, I know you're part of HALO, so that's exactly what you signed up to do," Harry said. "And I know that you're going to continue doing the work that is so desperately needed for HALO, for your families and for your country."

Harry then asked how other people can help the people of Ukraine, saying, "there are so many people watching on feeling completely helpless."

Olesia replied that "Spreading the safety messages will help," telling Harry that "the more people see them, the more people will stay safe."

She added, "You can donate to help our organization, as well. That's also absolutely possible."

Prince Harry Credit: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Harry closed out the call by thanking Maryna and Olesia.

"Thank you for being so brave and being so amazing, and well done." He added, "Keep doing what you're doing, keep saving lives."

According to the Halo Trust website, the organization has been working in Ukraine since 2016, where they carry out " life-saving mine clearance operations."

Halo's work in Ukraine includes "teaching children in bomb shelters how to stay safe from deadly explosives, distributing vital medical supplies and using our ambulances and specially trained trauma first aiders to support the needs of the civilian population," according to their website.

Prince Harry's call with the Halo Trust comes as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. The country's forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."