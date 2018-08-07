Prince Harry Thanked Meghan Markle's Wedding Day Makeup Artist 'for Making Her Look Like Herself'

The world collectively swooned watching Prince Harry adorably tell Meghan Markle, “You look amazing,” after she met him at the altar on their wedding day. But now we know exactly why the royal loved her bridal look — she was gorgeously natural.

Makeup artist Daniel Martin — the creative consultant for Honest Beauty, Dior Beauty brand ambassador and a longtime friend of Meghan’s who helped her achieve the perfect beauty look for her wedding day — told InStyle that the groom was a big fan of the understated makeup that showcased features like her freckles.

“After the ceremony Harry kept saying thank you,” he said. “He was thanking me for making her look like herself.”

Martin encouraged brides everywhere to follow Meghan’s lead when it comes to low-key wedding day makeup.

“The last thing you want [is] to look at your wedding pictures and go, ‘Remember when highlighting was the rage?’ ” he explained. “At the end of the day, you want to look like your best self.”

Martin previously told PEOPLE that there were just five people around while prepping Meghan for her walk down the aisle: the bride, himself, hair stylist Serge Normant, dress designer Clare Waight Keller and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland. The atmosphere was very relaxed, partly thanks to Meghan playing “1950s, chilled music” via Spotify.

The makeup artist said he got emotional when they saw Meghan after the ceremony to do touch-ups for their official portraits.

“That’s when I started crying,” he explained. “It was the first time was able to be there in person. It was almost like she looked at me and said, ‘What did you think? How’d it go?’ And I lost it.”

He continued, “It was so moving and so perfect and the day couldn’t have been better.”

InStyle also caught up with Waight Keller, who discussed preparing another big element of Meghan’s wedding: her long-sleeved, unembellished boatneck bridal gown.

Despite knowing her design would be seen by millions watching around the world, she described the royal wedding as “a little bit like a workday, because I knew I had to get everything ready in the morning — prepare the dress, make sure it was steamed, make sure everything was perfect and where it needed to be at the right time.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The process of creating the wedding dress was “very collaborative,” Waight Keller told reporters at Kensington Palace in London following the wedding, adding that Meghan was familiar with her work, and the process flowed together through many conversations over sketches and mockups.

“It was a wonderful way to start the collaboration with her, finding out what she wanted for her day and just to find the absolute perfect style for her,” Waight Keller said. “Part of it was really a conversation in the beginning and then through a series of sketches that I proposed to her. We exchanged conversations about what would be the ultimate lines and proportions and the scale of the dress.”