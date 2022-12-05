Prince Harry Says He Was 'Terrified' History Would Repeat with Meghan Markle in Netflix Trailer

Harry's mother, Princess Diana, was featured in the new trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, with footage of paparazzi surrounding her

Published on December 5, 2022 09:42 AM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Diana Princess Of Wales At Luanda Airport
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Prince Harry is opening up about his motivation to protect his wife, Meghan Markle.

A new trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show dropped on Monday morning, in which Harry says he was "terrified" by the amount of media attention that Meghan received.

"I didn't want history to repeat itself," Harry said as footage showed cameras flashing — both on Meghan and Harry as well as his mother, Princess Diana.

It echoes a similar sentiment that Prince Harry made on the AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See: "My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did. History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white, and now look what's happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself — they're not going to stop until [Meghan] dies. It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life, but the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry."

Prince Harry, 38, said earlier in the Netflix show trailer, "You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories," later calling it a "dirty game."

In a voiceover, he also said, "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution — this feeding frenzy," as Princess Diana and Kate Middleton are followed by photographers.

Meghan, 41, added, "I realized, 'They're never going to protect you.' "

The trailer concludes with Prince Harry saying, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

Volume one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's six-episode docuseries, simply titled Harry & Meghan, hits Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 8. Volume two will premiere on Dec. 15.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Netflix

Meghan briefly spoke about what audiences can expect to see in the docuseries in an October interview with Variety.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," the Archetypes host said of working with Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

"It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before," she continued of the entertainment business. "For me, having worked on Suits, it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event
Meghan Markle. Netflix

In her August interview with The Cut, Meghan was vague when asked if the upcoming show would cover the couple's love story.

"What's so funny is I'm not trying to be cagey," she said. "I don't read any press. So I don't know what's confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible."

The first trailer released on Thursday for the docuseries showed several personal photos of Meghan and Prince Harry, ranging from a never-before-seen snap taken at their wedding reception to the duo kissing in the kitchen.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Netflix

Meghan and Prince Harry first signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. At the time, The New York Times reported that the Sussex's production hub, later named Archewell Productions, would exclusively create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming for the popular platform.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's book is set to debut on Jan. 10, 2023. Penguin Random House confirmed that King Charles' son will share his story in Spare, a 416-page memoir where Harry reflects with "raw, unflinching honesty."

