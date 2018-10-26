Prince Harry Teased Tongan Olympic Flag Bearer About Shiny Chest: 'We Had a Laugh About the Oil!'

Everyone’s favorite hunky Tongan has met — and had a laugh with — Prince Harry.

During Harry and Meghan Markle‘s recent visit to Tonga during their royal tour, the prince had the chance to meet Polynesian athlete Pita Taufatofua, who caught the eye of everyone around the world when he carried the Tongan flag shirtless and slathered in coconut oil during both the Summer 2016 Olympics and Winter 2018 Olympic opening ceremonies.

Taufatofua told Cosmopolitan that once Harry made his way down meeting and greeting the long line of fans on Thursday, he and the royal had a little chat. Harry complimented the athlete’s positive impact on the Olympics since he’s competed—and also teased him about his oily, flag-bearing welcome.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

“We had a laugh about the oil,” Taufatofua said. “It was all in good fun!”

The couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring, were welcomed to Fua’amotu Airport on Thursday (local time) by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka. They later had a private dinner with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u.

Jae C. Hong/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan and Harry made their way back to Sydney on Friday after a few days in Fiji and Tonga, where they presented a couple of awards during the ceremony to honor the highest achievements in conservation and adventure. The awards, an annual gathering of Australia’s best in exploration, science and conservation, were hosted at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Saturday marks the royal pair’s last day in Australia, and also the final day of the Invictus Games.