Prince Harry's Team Sentebale Wins Charity Polo Match in Aspen

Prince Harry and friend Nacho Figueras saddled up for Sentebale's largest annual fundraiser

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Morning Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, working across the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. She previously worked as a reporter in a major national newsroom, covering every headline from viral local news to royal weddings.

Published on August 25, 2022 05:27 PM
ASPEN, COLORADO - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Grant Ganzi, Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Steve Cox attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale)
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry is taking home the trophy!

The Duke of Sussex, 37, helped lead his team to victory at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms. The charity match benefitted Sentebale, the organization Harry founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children in Africa affected by poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and recently COVID-19.

Prince Harry rode for Team Sentebale beside Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, Grant Ganzi and Steve Cox at the Aspen Valley Polo Club. Ahead of the event, Figueras shared an Instagram tribute celebrating Sentebale, posting a photo of he and Harry riding side by side.

"I love playing with you and even more so if we are raising money form this great cause. Thank you to everyone supporting this event today at the @aspenvalleypoloclub," the 45-year-old Argentinian polo player wrote.

In a separate post, Sentebale confirmed that the two men would ride in a round robin-style tournament against Royal Salute and the U.S. Polo Association.

This is the second year in a row that the charity match has taken place near Aspen, not too far from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home in California, where they relocated in 2020. During his surprise appearance at the 2021 event, the prince pledged $1.5 million of the proceeds from his forthcoming memoir to the charity.

ASPEN, COLORADO - AUGUST 25: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex plays polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale)
Chris Jackson/Getty

"This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it," Harry, 37, said in a statement.

The Duke of Sussex has also competed at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in recent months with Figueras on a team called Los Padres, which means "the fathers" or "parents" in Spanish. Meghan, 41, often cheers on her husband from the sidelines — and even dubbed herself a "pwife," according to Blaquier.

ASPEN, COLORADO - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex play polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale)
Chris Jackson/Getty

"M- Looking forward to many more of these times with you and H. Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special," Blaquier wrote in an Instagram post in June. "I wish everyone new [sic] you the way you are. My sister ❤️, my now fellow "pwife" (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this 😂."

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Meghan Duchess of Sussex (L) and Delfina Figueras arrive for the Sentebale Polo 2018 held at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson/Getty

Though the Duchess of Sussex didn't attend Thursday's games, Blaquier said she was missed on the sidelines.

"So excited for today!! Giving back, helping others, embracing friendships, and empowering our younger generations," she captioned a snap of herself, Meghan and Harry at the Sentebale polo event in 2018.

Encouraging followers learn more about the organization and its important work in Lesotho and Botswana, she added, "M will miss you today❤️."

