Prince Harry Talks About His Mother Princess Diana in Netflix Docuseries with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is keeping Princess Diana's memory close.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about his mother, who died in a Paris car crash when he was just 21, in episode one of the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

"I always remember her laugh, her cheeky laugh. Her saying to me: 'You can get into trouble, just don't get caught,'" Harry revealed.

"I'll always be that cheeky person inside," he added.

Tragically, Harry's memories will always be tinged with sadness, however.

"I don't really have any early memories of my mum," said Harry about Diana. "It's almost like, internally I blocked them out."

"The majority of my memories are being swarmed by paparazzi," he continued. "Rarely would we have a holiday without someone with a camera jumping out of a bush. Within the family, the system, the advice is always 'don't react, don't feed into it.'"

He added there was always public pressure "with its fair share of drama, stress, and also tears and witnessing those tears. I always see it on my mom's face. And I guess those are the moments when I thought, okay, hang on. Maybe what am I? Who am I? What am I part of?"

Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Despite this, Harry is continuing to follow the life lessons given to him by his late mother, which have been instrumental during his romance with Meghan Markle.

"I think for so many people in the (royal) family, especially the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who perhaps you are destined to be with," said Harry.

It's the "difference between making decisions with your head or your heart," he added.

"My mum certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart," he continued. "And I am my mother's son."

In a trailer for the Netflix show released Dec. 5 Harry drew parallels between Meghan and Diana saying that he was "terrified" by the amount of media attention his wife received.

"I didn't want history to repeat itself," Harry said as footage showed cameras flashing — including on Princess Diana.

Prince Harry shared a similar fear on the AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, which premiered in 2021: "My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did. History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white, and now look what's happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself — they're not going to stop until [Meghan] dies. It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life, but the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry."

Meghan briefly spoke about what audiences can expect to see in the docuseries in an October interview with Variety.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," the Archetypes host said of working with Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

"It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before," she continued of the entertainment business. "For me, having worked on Suits, it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."