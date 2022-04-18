Prince Harry Shares Details About His Visit to See Grandmother Queen Elizabeth Ahead of Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a pit stop in the U.K. before heading to the Netherlands for his Invictus Games

Prince Harry says it was "great" to see his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stopped in the U.K. for a visit with the monarch, 95, at Windsor Castle last week as the couple made their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. One of the topics they discussed was the games, which Harry started in 2014.

"She had plenty of messages for Team U.K., which I have already passed on to most of them," the Duke of Sussex told the BBC on Monday. "So, it was great to see her. I'm sure she would love to be here if she could."

Prior to last week's visit, Meghan, 40, had not returned to Europe since March 2020, when she and Prince Harry, 37, carried out their final round of royal engagements before they officially stepped back as working royals at the end of that month.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry in 2019 | Credit: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. on two occasions: for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021 and again to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana alongside older brother Prince William in July 2021. (In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting travel, Meghan gave birth to their daughter Lilibet Diana — named after the Queen's childhood nickname and Harry's mother — in June.)

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan kicked off the fifth Invictus Games, originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in The Hague on Friday with a welcome reception for athletes.

The couple watched the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Saturday, with Prince Harry even taking part in an obstacle course. Both Meghan and Harry also took the passenger seats in kiddie cars for a ride around a track.

They attended the opening ceremony on Saturday evening before cheering teams on in various sports on Sunday.