Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran shared fatherhood updates, with the singer joking that Harry is "still in the trenches"

Prince Harry Bonds with Ed Sheeran over the 'Juggle' of Parenting 'Chilled' Lili and Energetic Archie

Life as a dad of two is "definitely a juggle" for Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex attended a private garden party with winners of the WellChild Awards on Wednesday, ahead of joining brother Prince William for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue on what would have been their mother's 60th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During Wednesday's event, Prince Harry caught up with his pal Ed Sheeran, and the pair bonded over parenthood. The singer-songwriter spoke with Harry about being a dad of two to 2-year-old son Archie and daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4.

"Congratulations, a girl right?" Sheeran asked Harry, according to Hello! magazine. "We just had a little girl 10 months ago now. You're still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?"

"Two is definitely a juggle," responded the prince, 36.

Speaking to another guest, Prince Harry revealed that Lili, as he and Meghan Markle plan to call their daughter, was "very chilled."

"We've been lucky so far," he said. "She's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy."

In a statement released following Wednesday's event, Prince Harry spoke about how much the organization has meant to him, especially after having children of his own.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!