Prince Harry Makes Adorable Reference to His Baby with Meghan Markle at Invictus Games Opening

Prince Harry had babies on the brain while kicking off the 2018 Invictus Games!

The 34-year-old royal, who announced on Monday that he and wife Meghan Markle are expecting their first child in the spring, couldn’t help but mention the big news during his speech at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony on Saturday.

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” he shared with the crowd gathered at the Sydney Opera House. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Paralympic-style competition for wounded and recovering service members and veterans from around the world includes sports such as wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing and has been held around the world since 2014.

“Our Invictus family has turned these games into a symbol of strength, honor and optimism for a new generation,” he said during his speech.

Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Invictus Games carry special meaning for the royal parents-to-be. Harry and Meghan made their official public debut as a couple at last year’s event in Toronto. They memorably arrived hand-in-hand at the event and took in a day of competitions, supporting the competitors and greeting well-wishers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time on Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand that he’s referenced their baby joy.

Speaking at a reception at the end of the couple’s first day in Sydney, Harry said that he and Meghan couldn’t think of a “better place” to tell the world of their big news.

At the event at Admiralty House, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying, Harry thanked Australia for the “incredibly warm welcome” they’d received and the “chance to meet Aussies from all walks of life.”

“We also genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the, er, upcoming baby,” Harry said, looking over to Meghan. Appearing slightly nervous, Harry added, “whether it’s a boy or a girl.”

The royal couple were also welcomed to Sydney with the first gifts for their little bundle of joy.

While attending a welcome reception at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia on Monday, the royal couple were given their first official baby gifts by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan, 37, said in PEOPLE’s Facebook Live video, as she received a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!) and fleece Ugg booties.